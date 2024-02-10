Foreign snowboarders take part in Kurdistan Region festival

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Tourism Directorate of Choman district on Saturday organized a snowboarding festival at Przhe resort in Wenze village. The festival featured 40 snowboarders from European and Middle Eastern countries, as well as a group from northeastern Syria (Rojava).

Faisal Sadiq, Director General of Tourism of Soran, told Kurdistan24 that besides Choman snowboarders, the festival includes several teams from European countries, including Denmark, Sweden, and France, as well as a group from northeastern Syria (Rojava).

“The environment of the Kurdistan Region is favorable for sports throughout all seasons, allowing for a much better stage to participate in various activities,” the official said.

He suggested expanding the presence of these activities in the Kurdistan Region, including hosting international championships.

“This would contribute to the diversification of the region's income and [increase] overall revenue.”

On February 9th, Sadiq told Kurdistan24 that in January, the Soran independent administration received a total of 100,000 tourists in a month.

Earlier, Sasan Auni, the Minister of Municipalities and Tourism of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said the tourism sector will receive significant attention in accordance with the instructions of the Prime Minister and the establishment of the ninth cabinet of the KRG.