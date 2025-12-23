Kurdish–Dutch Cultural Festival in the Netherlands Introduces Heritage, Music, and Ancient Winter Traditions

A Kurdish–Dutch cultural festival held in Oosterhout on Dec. 21, 2025, introduced Dutch and international audiences to Kurdish music, fashion, food, and traditions, including Yalda, an ancient winter solstice celebration symbolizing light’s victory over darkness.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In the Dutch city of Oosterhout, a hall draped in Kurdish and Dutch flags became a gateway into an unfamiliar yet richly textured world on Dec. 21, 2025, as a Kurdish–Dutch cultural festival brought music, fashion, food, and ancient seasonal traditions to showcase the Kurdish culture.

The festival was organized by the Kurdistani Diaspora Youth Federation, with the participation of the Office of the General Supervisor of the Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation. Designed as a full-day cultural event, it brought together artists, cultural figures, community leaders, and members of the Kurdish diaspora, with a central focus on cultural exchange and the presentation of Kurdish heritage to Dutch society.

Organizers said the event aimed to introduce authentic Kurdish culture, art, and heritage to a broader audience while strengthening cultural ties between Kurdish and Dutch communities and highlighting the depth and aesthetic richness of Kurdish identity.

The artistic program opened with multiple cultural segments. A fashion segment introduced visitors to Kurdish traditional clothing. Women’s attire, featuring detailed embroidery and designs, was presented by designer Rosa Hussein, while traditional men’s costumes were showcased through stage presentations prepared by Lapan Goran and Jala, offering visual insight into Kurdish dress traditions.

Music and performance formed a central element of the festival. A cultural orchestra and the pop group Prestige performed alongside Kurdish folkloric dance groups Zagros, Koma Roj, and Koma Azadi, whose synchronized movements and rhythms conveyed collective spirit and national expression to the audience.

Outside the main hall, visitors explored a specially arranged area designed as a mini bazaar. The space allowed guests to view and purchase Kurdish traditional clothing and literary works by Kurdish writers, extending the cultural experience beyond the stage.

The festival coincided with Yalda Night, an ancient celebration observed on the winter solstice around Dec. 20 and 21. Yalda marks the longest night of the year and symbolizes the rebirth of the sun, representing the victory of light over darkness. To reflect this tradition, a handcrafted artistic table representing ‘Shawchla’ was prepared by a Kurdish woman, offering a visual explanation of the custom for visitors unfamiliar with it.

In keeping with Kurdish hospitality, guests were offered traditional food and drinks, including biryani, stuffed grape leaves, lentil soup, and salad. The dishes were presented as a symbolic introduction to Kurdish cuisine for Dutch and international attendees.

Several speeches were delivered during the ceremony. A message from Shifa Barzani, General Supervisor of the Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation, was read by Qareman Osman, head of the Shifa Barzani Office. Shukri Berwari delivered remarks on behalf of the Confederation, while Yad Amin presented the address of the Kurdistani Diaspora Youth Federation.

The festival was attended by political, cultural, and social figures, including Dilawar Ajgayi, representative of the Kurdistan Regional Government; Miran Abraham, head of Kurdish PEN; and Harmn Ahmed, editor-in-chief of Rawand Magazine, along with other members of the Kurdistan Diaspora community.