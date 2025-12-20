Jan Dost: Kurdish Reading and Writing Flourish in Times of Peace

At the Istanbul International Book Fair, Kurdish writer Jan Dost said peace creates the space for Kurdish reading and writing to grow, as large crowds gathered around Kurdish publishers and young readers celebrated his work.

32 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Amid the bustling halls of the 42nd Istanbul International Book Fair, Kurdish literature found a vivid moment of affirmation as prominent writer Jan Dost signed his books, drawing enthusiastic crowds of readers and young intellectuals. The scene, marked by long lines and animated conversations, reflected what Dost described as a deeper transformation tied to the atmosphere of peace in Turkey.

The fair, which continues to attract large audiences, has seen sustained crowds at Kurdish publishing houses. Organizers and visitors alike note that whenever a well-known author is present, the Kurdish literary space becomes especially vibrant. Jan Dost’s participation proved no exception, energizing the fair and reinforcing the visibility of Kurdish literature in Istanbul.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on the sidelines of the event, Dost said that periods of calm and dialogue create the conditions for cultural growth. He stressed that the current peace process has reduced conflict and tension, opening space for Kurdish reading and writing to advance. According to him, such phases allow long-standing cultural goals to be achieved more effectively than decades of militarization.

Young readers expressed particular excitement at Dost’s presence. Serap Han, a student attending the fair, said she had long followed the writer’s work and rushed to meet him when she learned he was signing books. She and her family purchased two of his titles, Otobusa Kesk and Mîrname, describing the encounter as a joyful and memorable experience.

Another reader, lawyer Ehmed Belten, said he was deeply moved to meet Dost, whose works he had read since his student years. He highlighted novels and translations such as Naqosên Romayê and Perik, noting that their impact has stayed with him over time. Belten said he bought signed copies both for himself and as gifts for friends, calling Dost’s presence at the fair a source of pride for Kurdish readers.

Beyond the fair itself, Dost reflected on the broader political and social context. He argued that peaceful processes enable Kurdish cultural ambitions to materialize more quickly, emphasizing that years of civil effort can achieve more than decades of armed struggle. He said the new phase represents a gain and a success for the Kurdish people, urging Kurds—particularly in northern Kurdistan—to move away from weapons and focus on cultural and civil struggle, which he said is the only path capable of securing rights.

Jan Dost, a well-known poet, novelist, and intellectual, has authored around forty works, many of them novels. His influence extends beyond literature into debates on language, identity, and cultural rights.

His current activities build on recent recognition of his cultural role. On Nov. 26, 2025, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Dost in Erbil, where both sides discussed the state of cultural life in the Kurdistan Region and the responsibility of intellectuals in advancing Kurdish language and literature. Barzani praised Dost’s longstanding contributions and reaffirmed the Kurdistan Regional Government’s commitment to supporting culture, arts, and freedom of expression.

Dost’s literary career, spanning poetry, fiction, and translation, has earned him several prestigious awards over the years, reinforcing his standing as one of the most influential Kurdish literary voices.

Looking ahead, Kurdish readers will have another opportunity to engage with his work. Doz Publishing House, in cooperation with Kurdistan Chronicle, is set to introduce his novel on the life and struggle of Mullah Mustafa Barzani at a cocktail event in Diyarbakir on Saturday, where Jan Dost will again sign his books—an occasion his admirers are eager not to miss.