KRG’s MyAccount initiative launched in Sulaimani, Duhok

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The supervisory team of the MyAccount initiative, a financial inclusion program, at the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister's office on Sunday informed Kurdistan24 that the registration process for civil servants from Sulaimani and Duhok commenced on Sunday.

The KRG Ministry of Finance and Economy announced in January that the first phase of the MyAccount initiative in Erbil province has reached its final phase, and approximately 190,000 civil servants in Erbil province have registered in the program.

The pilot project will be finalized in 2025 with the goal of integrating all civil servants into the digital payment system.

The government’s Department of Information Technology (DIT) designed, tested, piloted, and implemented a secure application for onboarding KRG employees into the program in line with the Central Bank of Iraq’s Know-Your-Customer (KYC) needs, according to a press release previously shared with Kurdistan 24.

Four private banks have so far taken part in the project, including Ashur, BBAC, Cihan, and RT Bank.

Erbil currently has about 50 ATMs from five private banks, namely: RT Bank, Cihan Bank, Ashur International Bank, National Bank of Iraq, and BBAC Bank, all of which are synchronized with MyAccount, except for the National Bank of Iraq.

MyAccount Initiative is the KRG's financial inclusion program which aims to "provide public sector beneficiaries with a safe, and convenient way to access their salaries."