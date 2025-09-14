Iraqi FM Holds Talks with Iranian and Turkish Counterparts in Qatar

The talk was held on the sidelines of preparations for an upcoming Arab-Islamic summit in Doha.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held separate meetings with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts in Qatar on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced.

The talk was held on the sidelines of preparations for an upcoming Arab-Islamic summit in Doha. In his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Hussein discussed strengthening ties between Baghdad and Tehran and exchanged views on ongoing developments in the region.

Hussein also proposed convening a joint meeting of the Gulf States, Iraq, and Iran during the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York to promote dialogue and enhance regional coordination. According to the ministry’s statement, the Iraqi top diplomat condemned the recent Israeli attack on Qatar, warning that such aggression poses a serious threat to regional security.

In a separate meeting, Hussein met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to review bilateral relations between Iraq and Turkey. Discussions focused on water-related issues, regional security, and the situation in Syria. The two also addressed Ankara’s ongoing negotiations with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections.

The meetings reflect Baghdad’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to balance relations with its neighbors and play a constructive role in fostering regional dialogue.

Iraq has increasingly sought to position itself as a mediator in Middle Eastern politics. Over the past few years, Baghdad has hosted several rounds of dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran aimed at easing tensions and improving regional cooperation. The Iraqi government has consistently emphasized the need for stability through diplomacy, particularly as the country faces its own internal challenges, including security concerns, economic pressures, and the impact of regional rivalries. By engaging with both Iran and Turkey, Iraq aims to strengthen its role as a bridge between regional powers while safeguarding its national interests.

Iraq’s mediation efforts have not only improved its standing in the region but also provided a platform for addressing shared challenges such as economic development and counterterrorism. By fostering dialogue, Iraq seeks to reduce the risks of conflict and promote long-term stability in the Middle East.