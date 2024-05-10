ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has put forward the candidacy of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin for reappointment, signaling a message of continuity and stability in his government.

Mishustin, known for his technocratic approach and role in navigating economic challenges amidst Western sanctions and the conflict in Ukraine, is expected to receive approval from the Duma, where opposition is virtually non-existent.

The proposal, announced by Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on the Telegram messaging app, comes as Russian President Putin begins another term following a landslide re-election victory.

The government's resignation, in line with legal procedures, preceded Putin's inauguration, with no indication of significant reshuffles expected in the cabinet.

Mishustin, a career bureaucrat with no prior political ambitions, rose to prominence when Putin appointed him prime minister in 2020.

Despite lacking a background in security services, Mishustin's tenure has been marked by effective management of Russia's economy amid sanctions pressure and geopolitical tensions.

His previous role as head of the federal tax service saw him credited with significant revenue increases, while his tenure as prime minister has focused on maintaining economic stability amidst external pressures.

Notably, Mishustin has advocated for simplifying procedures to attract investment from "friendly" countries amid mounting sanctions.

In addressing the Duma before the vote, Mishustin is expected to outline plans for addressing Putin's directives, which include economic and regional development, as well as enhancing the country's defense capabilities.

Analysts suggest that Mishustin's continuation in office reflects Putin's satisfaction with his team's performance and a commitment to maintaining stability amid ongoing challenges both domestically and internationally.