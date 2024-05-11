Kurdish rice, especially Akre variety, emerges as culinary delight

In Akre, Kurdish rice, notably the esteemed Akre variety, has become a culinary sensation, captivating both locals and tourists alike.

The demand for this staple is undeniable, with most visitors to the city making it a priority purchase, while those dining out insist on savoring its exquisite taste.

Nafkhosh Rashid, a purveyor of natural and locally sourced products in Akre, emphasizes the prominence of Kurdish rice in his shop, noting that it surpasses all other offerings in popularity among customers.

"Throughout the year, there's an insatiable demand for Akre rice, prompting us to export it to various Iraqi cities, including Erbil, Sulaimani, and Halabja," Rashid disclosed.

Tourists exploring Akre's attractions often find themselves compelled to acquire Kurdish rice, underscoring its significance as a quintessential souvenir.

Mohammed Salah, a visitor to Akre, extolled the diverse flavors and distinctiveness of Kurdish rice varieties, praising their unparalleled taste.

In local eateries, Kurdish rice reigns supreme, as revealed by Kawar Sadiq, a chef at an Akre restaurant, who attests that a remarkable 90 percent of patrons specifically request Kurdish rice with their meals, often opting for multiple servings.

With Iraq ranking among the top five rice-consuming nations globally, the demand for rice, particularly domestic varieties like those from Akre, continues to soar in both marketplaces and dining establishments, solidifying Kurdish rice's status as a cherished culinary gem.

On May 27, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited the Zirarati plain in Erbil to speak with the farmers in the area, in which he stressed the KRG's commitment to focus on the agricultural sector and to market their products on regional and global markets.

In Dec. 2022, the PM highlighted the significance of enhancing the Region’s “underdeveloped” agricultural sector to further strengthen its economy and diversify its revenues. He expressed his government's support for both domestic and foreign investors to participate in the development of the sector, which could guarantee the Region's food security.

The PM reasoned that through agriculture, the Kurdish region can play an effective role in both Iraq and the Middle East, in which there are countries whose lands might be infertile.

"The Kurdistan Region could become Iraq's food basket," the PM added.

One day, the main source of the Kurdish economy, the sale of hydrocarbons, might end, the premier said, adding "it has been a mistake" that the agricultural sector had not been developed earlier.

