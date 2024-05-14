Nadia Murad graduates amid remarkable journey from ISIS captivity to academic success

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Human rights activist Nadia Murad, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018, has achieved a significant milestone by completing her university studies at the American University of Washington.

Murad, who endured harrowing experiences as a victim of ISIS brutality, received her bachelor's degree in sociology after four years of dedicated study.

Her academic accomplishment stands as a testament to resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

Having been the first person in her family to pursue high school education, Murad's educational journey was tragically interrupted by the atrocities committed by ISIS against the Yazidi community.

Despite enduring unimaginable trauma under ISIS captivity, Murad refused to relinquish her aspirations for education and advocacy.

Reflecting on her journey, Murad expressed gratitude for the opportunity to pursue education and fulfill her dreams, acknowledging the friends and loved ones who were unable to do so due to the horrors of ISIS.

She emphasized the enduring value of education, declaring her intention to leverage her degree to further her humanitarian efforts.

Murad's graduation marks a remarkable chapter in her ongoing commitment to championing human rights and seeking justice for survivors of conflict and persecution.

Her unwavering resolve serves as an inspiration to countless individuals worldwide, underscoring the power of education and activism in effecting positive change.