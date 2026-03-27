Classes to Resume at All Educational Institutions in Kurdistan Region

Classes at all educational institutions in the Kurdistan Region will resume on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Ministries of Higher Education and Education announced Friday that classes at all educational institutions in the Kurdistan Region will resume on Sunday, March 29, 2026. The decision follows a meeting earlier in the day between the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the Ministry of Education, after which the ministries issued a joint statement confirming the reopening schedule.

The statement said that further details regarding the resumption of classes will be released subsequently.

The announcement comes after a prior joint statement issued on March 6, 2026, which declared an official holiday at all educational institutions from March 8 through March 23, 2026. Officials cited the ongoing regional instability and the state of war as factors influencing scheduling decisions.

In addition, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research stated Friday that students from the Kurdistan Region studying at universities in the Islamic Republic of Iran will remain in the Kurdistan Region until April 15, 2026. The ministry said this measure, ordered by Minister Aram Mohammad Qadir, is intended to protect the safety of students amid ongoing regional tensions.

Officials emphasized that the reopening of classes on March 29 will apply to all levels of education, without exception. The ministries have committed to publishing additional information on procedures and schedules in the coming days, according to the joint statement.

The decision marks the conclusion of the temporary educational holiday and sets the framework for the resumption of academic activities across the Kurdistan Region.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information emerges.