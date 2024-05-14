KRG takes firm action to combat illegal refineries, environmental pollution

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a proactive move to safeguard public health and mitigate the detrimental effects of environmental pollution, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) under its ninth cabinet has embarked on a decisive campaign to shutter all unauthorized refineries operating in contravention of legal standards and environmental guidelines.

Recognizing the urgent need to address the pressing issue of environmental degradation, the Council of Ministers has mandated the closure of illegal refineries across the region.

This strategic initiative underscores the government's unwavering commitment to combatting climate change and ensuring the well-being of citizens.

To spearhead this crucial endeavor, a specialized committee comprising relevant ministries and departments has been convened, tasked with overseeing the closure of illicit refineries and implementing stringent measures to curb environmental pollution.

Under the directive, all refineries failing to comply with established health and environmental protocols are subject to immediate closure and potential financial penalties.

Razzaq Khaylani, spokesperson for the Board of Environmental Protection and Improvement, revealed that stringent guidelines have been issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources, emphasizing the imperative for oil projects to adhere to rigorous environmental impact assessments.

Despite these measures, Khaylani noted a lack of compliance among existing refineries, highlighting the urgency of enforcement actions.

Across all provinces, dedicated committees have been mobilized to enforce the closure of unauthorized refineries within their respective jurisdictions.

Notably, in Erbil province, all refineries operating within municipal boundaries have been shuttered due to their adverse environmental and health impacts.

Mayor of Erbil Central District Nabaz Abdulhamid lauded the proactive stance adopted by the Prime Minister in combatting illegal refineries, commending the efforts of the high-level committee established within the Ministry of Interior to oversee enforcement measures.

As per regulatory guidelines, licensed refineries must strictly adhere to health and environmental standards prescribed by the prime minister's office. Failure to comply will result in swift punitive actions, including closure or imposition of financial penalties.

The KRG's resolute stance against illegal refineries underscores its unwavering commitment to environmental conservation and public health, signaling a concerted effort to combat environmental degradation and foster sustainable development across the Kurdistan Region.