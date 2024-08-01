Iraqis demand stability amid regional tensions, fear of war

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – With escalating tensions and a palpable sense of uncertainty in the region, many Iraqis are expressing a strong desire for their country to remain insulated from the ongoing conflicts and to avoid the flames of war.

The prevailing sentiment among the public is a yearning for stability and a firm rejection of any further military engagement.

The current atmosphere of fear and instability is heightened by the targeting and unrest seen in Lebanon, Iran, and even within Iraq. This growing unease reflects a broader concern among Iraqi citizens about the potential for their country to be drawn into these regional conflicts.

Several citizens shared their anxieties with Kurdistan 24, expressing concerns about Iraq's potential involvement in crises that are beyond its borders.

"There is a kind of social anxiety and fear of drawing Iraq into escalating crises," one Iraqi citizen told Kurdistan 24 correspondent Seif Ali. "The situation is out of the government's control, and Iraq is not prepared for another war. The public and the country as a whole desire stability."

Experts also weighed in on the situation. Security expert Amir al-Saedi commented on recent statements by the spokesperson of the armed forces, suggesting a legal investigation may be underway but also noting a troubling trend towards enabling militia groups to escalate conflicts with the United States.

"The signs point towards a potential increase in conflict rather than de-escalation," al-Saedi said.

As regional tensions continue to rise, the coming days are anticipated to bring significant developments. Experts agree that the key to navigating this tumultuous period will be the ability of certain parties to steer clear of the agendas being pushed by various factions in the region.

The prevailing hope among Iraqis is that their country will successfully avoid the chaos and maintain its focus on stability and peace.