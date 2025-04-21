Kurdistan to Host First Kurdistan National Prayer Breakfast in a Celebration of Unity and Faith

Under the slogan of "The Way to Unity in Faith," the event emphasizes Kurdistan’s role as a sanctuary of peace, religious freedom, and multicultural harmony in a region long marred by conflict.

2025-04-21 10:12

By Dler Mohammed

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — In a landmark initiative reflecting Kurdistan’s vision of unity and coexistence, under the slogan of "The Way to Unity in Faith," the Kurdistan Region will host the first-ever "Kurdistan National Prayer Breakfast." Under the patronage of President Masoud Barzani, officials and dignitaries from the region and around the world, gather to pray in unity.

On Monday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced that the event will be held from April 23–25 in the capital, Erbil, under the theme “Together in Faith.” The historic occasion will gather religious and political leaders, members of parliaments from across the world, and representatives from governments, including the United States, European nations, and countries in the Middle East.

According to the official statement from the Council of Ministers, the event is designed to be a spiritual and symbolic gathering where participants will join in collective reflection and prayer. It emphasizes Kurdistan’s role as a sanctuary of peace, religious freedom, and multicultural harmony in a region long marred by conflict.

"Participants will come together in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, in a brotherly atmosphere, filled with spiritual reflection and prayer to God Almighty. This peaceful and inclusive gathering will reaffirm Kurdistan’s identity as a safe haven for all religious and ethnic communities, and a living example of peaceful coexistence," the statement read.

The Kurdistan Region has long positioned itself as a beacon of tolerance and pluralism in the Middle East. Despite facing wars, regional instability, and the rise of extremist threats such as ISIS, the Kurdistan Region has opened its doors to diverse religious and ethnic groups seeking safety and respect. Hosting an international Day of Prayer and Unity further solidifies its global image as a center of peacebuilding and interfaith dialogue.

President Masoud Barzani, a symbol of the Kurdish struggle for rights and dignity, will lead the event. His presence alongside global leaders reflects the international recognition of the Kurdistan Region’s growing diplomatic and humanitarian role.

The event comes at a critical time when much of the region is still reeling from conflict and division. By focusing on prayer, unity, and coexistence, Erbil is extending a message of hope—not only to its people but to the broader region and the world.

This marks a new chapter in Kurdistan’s engagement with global civil society, highlighting how spiritual and cultural diplomacy can serve as a bridge toward peace and mutual understanding.