Peshmerga and Iraqi Army Launch Joint Anti-ISIS Operation in Western Tigris

2025-04-21 15:46

By Kamaran Aziz

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a coordinated security campaign targeting the remnants of ISIS militants, Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi Army launched a joint military sweep in Sector 8, west of the Tigris River, early Monday, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Peshmerga.

The operation marks a renewed phase of cooperation between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Iraqi federal forces in their ongoing efforts to secure areas vulnerable to insurgent activity, particularly regions known to harbor ISIS sleeper cells and hideouts.

According to the Ministry of Peshmerga, the joint campaign involved the 8th and 27th Infantry Brigades and the Commando Battalion of the 3rd Infantry Division under the Ministry of Peshmerga, working in close coordination with the 15th Brigade of the Iraqi Army. The forces conducted a full-scale sweep of the area, systematically searching for ISIS hideouts and suspected logistical routes used by the group.

The Ministry emphasized that the goal of the operation was not only to dismantle remaining terrorist infrastructure but also to enhance security and stability for the local population. "The campaign aimed to clear and clean the area of terrorist remnants and provide greater security and stability for the residents of the area, as well as eliminate threats and prevent terrorist activities and movements," the statement read.

The operation comes at a time of increased coordination between Erbil and Baghdad on counterterrorism efforts, amid concerns over the reactivation of ISIS cells in rural and hard-to-access territories. Security analysts warn that without sustained pressure, these areas could once again become launching grounds for attacks on civilians and security forces alike.

The Ministry of Peshmerga noted that similar operations will continue in the coming weeks as part of a broader security strategy aimed at restoring full control and civilian safety across disputed and high-risk zones.