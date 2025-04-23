President Barzani Meets French Foreign Minister in Erbil, Discusses Kurdish-French Relations

The two sides held extensive discussions on internal developments within the Kurdistan Region, particularly the urgent need to form a new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

7 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani received French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on Wednesday in the Pirmam district of Erbil, where the two sides reaffirmed the historic friendship between the Kurdish and French peoples and addressed pressing regional developments.

The high-level meeting also included French Ambassador to Iraq Patrick Durel and French Consul General in Erbil Yann Braem. Minister Barrot thanked President Barzani for the warm welcome and reiterated France’s enduring support for the Kurdish people, highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

President Barzani expressed his appreciation for France's longstanding backing, especially during times of hardship, and praised the French government and people for their consistent solidarity with the Kurdish cause.

The two sides held extensive discussions on internal developments within the Kurdistan Region, particularly the urgent need to form a new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). They also reviewed the Kurdistan Region’s relations with Baghdad, the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections, and broader regional dynamics, including the situation in Syria.

Regarding Syria and the future of the Kurdish population there, both parties emphasized the importance of unity among Kurdish factions, advocating dialogue and mediation as essential tools for achieving stability.

President Barzani also voiced support for efforts to advance the peace process in Turkey, reiterating that the Kurdistan Region remains committed to backing any peaceful initiative that contributes to regional security and reconciliation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Barrot extended an official invitation to President Barzani to visit Paris to attend the unveiling of a memorial dedicated to the Peshmerga forces. The memorial will honor their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and will be located in a park in the French capital.