Ambassador Christiane Hohmann: ‘Kurdistan Region Remains a Close and Trusted Partner of Germany in the Region’

“We welcome the progress in the government formation talks,” Germany’s Ambassador to Iraq.

2025-04-24 08:55

By Dler Mohammed

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Germany’s Ambassador to Iraq, Christiane Hohmann, praised the Kurdistan Region’s political and economic partnership with Berlin and underscored Germany’s commitment to supporting the region’s development, security, and democratic progress in an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24 English on Tuesday.

Addressing Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s role in resolving longstanding disputes between Erbil and Baghdad, particularly over oil exports and budgetary entitlements, Ambassador Hohmann said such disagreements hinder Iraq’s overall development and the welfare of all its citizens, including those in the Kurdistan Region.

“Disputes between Erbil and Baghdad create a barrier for effective economic and social development,” she remarked. “We understand that negotiating responsibilities between the federal and national levels is a long and sometimes challenging process. Nevertheless, we hope that in the interest of economic prosperity and political stability, a solution can be found rather sooner than later.”

Democratic Process and Government Formation

Commenting on internal Kurdish political affairs, Hohmann welcomed the ongoing dialogue between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) on the formation of the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet. She emphasized the significance of maintaining a functioning and representative parliament in the Kurdistan Region to uphold democratic values.

“Free and fair elections are at the heart of any inclusive, democratic process,” she said. “The political parties have a high responsibility to ensure the swift and successful formation of a regional government as an expression of stability and democratic development.”

She expressed hope that a united cabinet would be established well before Iraq’s upcoming federal parliamentary elections.

Deepening Bilateral Ties

Hohmann noted that the Kurdistan Region remains a close and trusted partner of Germany in Iraq. She highlighted recent high-level visits—including those by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Deputy Foreign Minister Dr. Tobias Lindner—as signs of Berlin’s ongoing engagement with Erbil.

“The KRI and Germany enjoy a very friendly relationship,” she said. “We work together very closely and in a spirit of trust… I am confident that the strong ties between Germany and the KRI will continue to grow in the year ahead.”

Continued Support for the Peshmerga

Germany has been a longstanding supporter of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces, and according to Ambassador Hohmann, this support will persist, particularly as part of efforts to unify the Peshmerga under a single command structure.

“We share the assessment of KRG officials: Unification of the Peshmerga forces is not yet achieved,” she noted. “Germany has contributed significantly to the unification process through capacity-building, training, and support infrastructure, including the construction of a Peshmerga Clinic.”

She added that a unified force is vital for long-term security in the Kurdistan Region and the broader region.

Development and Humanitarian Priorities

In the sphere of development, Hohmann said Germany is focusing on long-term goals such as economic diversification, climate change adaptation, and strengthening human rights. She expressed optimism about expanding Kurdish-German economic ties, noting a rise in business exchanges between the two sides.

“There is a lot of potential to further increase Kurdish-German business relations,” she said.

Since 2014, Germany has contributed more than €3.2 billion (roughly equivalent to $3.42 billion) in bilateral and multilateral aid to Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, to support stabilization, reconstruction, and reform efforts.

“A prosperous, stable, and inclusive Iraq will contribute to regional stability and peace,” the Ambassador concluded.

Full Transcript of the Interview:

Q1: How do you assess Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s efforts in helping to resolve the longstanding disputes between Erbil and Baghdad, particularly with regard to the resumption of oil exports and the disbursement of the Kurdistan Region’s financial entitlements?

A: Disputes between Erbil and Baghdad create a barrier for effective economic and social development and, as a consequence, risk the well-being of all citizens of Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). We understand that negotiating responsibilities between the federal and national levels is a long and sometimes challenging process. Nevertheless, we hope that in the interest of economic prosperity and political stability, a solution can be found rather sooner than later.

Q2: What is Germany’s position on the ongoing political dialogue between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) regarding the formation of the next Kurdistan Regional Government cabinet?

A: Free and fair elections are at the heart of any inclusive, democratic process. The high turnout during last year‘s elections in KRI was a sign of the keen interest the KRI voters have in participating in the shaping of the KRI's political future. We have been following the elections and the talks to form a government attentively. The resumption of parliament, that represents the people of the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, is essential to strengthen political institutions and democracy in KRI. We welcome the progress in the government formation talks. The political parties have a high responsibility to ensure the swift and successful formation of a regional government as an expression of stability and democratic development. It is my sincere hope that a united cabinet will be formed as soon as possible, certainly way before the Iraqi parliamentary elections.

Q3: Could you elaborate on the current state of diplomatic relations between Germany and the Kurdistan Region, and whether Berlin plans to further deepen this partnership in the coming period?

A: The KRI and Germany enjoy a very friendly relationship, and we benefit from this in our daily cooperation with the Kurdistan Regional Government. Whether it is our cooperation on specific projects or discussions on the long-term development of our relations – we work together very closely and in a spirit of trust. The KRI is a close partner for us in the region, and we aim to continue our good cooperation and to broaden it. In early December, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius visited Erbil, and on 24/25 January 2025, Deputy Foreign Minister Dr. Tobias Lindner was here to discuss topics of mutual interest. I am confident that the strong ties between Germany and the KRI will continue to grow in the year ahead.

Q4: Germany has long supported the Peshmerga forces. Will this support continue in the future, and are there any new training or assistance programs currently under discussion or implementation?

A: The unification of the Peshmerga forces is crucial to building a unified KRI. We share the assessment of KRG officials: Unification of the Peshmerga forces is not yet achieved. Together with our international partners, Germany has contributed significantly to the unification process through capacity-building and training courses. We have also provided equipment and supported the construction of a Peshmerga Clinic. Our support will continue because a unified Peshmerga force is necessary to provide stability and peace in the KRI and beyond.

Q5: What are some of the key development and humanitarian projects supported by the German government in Iraq, particularly those being implemented in the Kurdistan Region? How do these initiatives align with Germany’s broader goals in the region?