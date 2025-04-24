President Barzani, Basra Governor Discuss Political Stability in Iraq

The two leaders discussed the current political landscape in Iraq and the wider region.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani received Basra Governor Asaad Abdulameer al-Eidani on Thursday in the Pirmam district of Erbil, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

The two leaders discussed the current political landscape in Iraq and the wider region. Their talks emphasized the importance of coordination and cooperation among Iraqi political parties to address ongoing challenges and preserve the country’s stability and prosperity.

The meeting comes amid growing calls for a rapid solution to Iraq’s complex political and economic issues.