PM Masrour Barzani Congratulates Muslims on Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday, Calls for Peace and Unity

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday extended his warmest congratulations to Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and around the world on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), expressing hope that the commemoration would strengthen the values of humanity, coexistence, and justice, while bringing peace to the region and beyond.

In his message, Barzani said, “On this blessed occasion, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and across the world. We ask Almighty God to open the doors of mercy and blessings for the people of Kurdistan and all nations of the region.”

He also voiced hope that the Prophet’s birthday would be an opportunity to end wars, hardships, and suffering, replacing them with justice and solidarity.

Across the Kurdistan Region, Muslims marked the holiday with widespread celebrations. In Erbil, mosques, tekyas, and khanqahs were filled with worshippers reciting hymns and mawlid verses, while sweets were distributed in honor of the Prophet’s birth.

Crowds wearing colorful attire gathered in markets and public parks, where traditional drumbeats and decorations added to the festive spirit. The commemorations will continue for a month across many mosques in the capital.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) had earlier declared Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, corresponding to the 12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal, an official public holiday across the region.

The Prophet Muhammad, born in 570 CE in Mecca, is honored annually on the 12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal in the Islamic calendar, an occasion known as al-Mawlid al-Nabawi. The event is marked worldwide with religious gatherings, poetry recitations, acts of charity, and community celebrations as Muslims reflect on the Prophet’s life and message of compassion and justice.

Erbil holds a historic place in the tradition of mawlid celebrations, as Sultan Muzaffar al-Din, ruler of the city, is credited with initiating formal mawlid ceremonies that later spread throughout the Muslim world. Sultan Muzaffar al-Din was the ruler of Erbil from 1190 AD until his death in 1232 AD.

He was a Kurdish general under Saladin, and during his rule, Erbil entered a golden age, with significant urban development, schools, and public welfare initiatives.