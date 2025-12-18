KDP Central Committee Reviews Political Developments, Hails Election Victory

The KDP leadership expressed concern that, despite the passage of a significant period since last year’s Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections, the Kurdistan Region Parliament has yet to resume its work, hindering progress in the political process.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Central Committee supervised by President Masoud Barzani held a meeting on Thursday to review the political situation in the Kurdistan Region, developments in Iraq, and wider regional affairs, according to an official statement.

A key focus of the meeting was the stalled formation of the 10th cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). The KDP leadership expressed concern that, despite the passage of a significant period since last year’s Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections, the Kurdistan Region Parliament has yet to resume its work, hindering progress in the political process.

The statement noted ongoing efforts to form a broad-based government through dialogue among political parties. While some parties have chosen to remain in opposition, the door remains open to reaching agreements based on electoral merit. The meeting emphasized that internal issues of the Kurdistan Region should be addressed independently from disputes with Baghdad, stressing the need to first resolve domestic challenges.

The Central Committee also discussed the Iraqi parliamentary elections held on November 11, describing the results as a major victory for the KDP. The party secured the confidence of more than 1.1 million voters nationwide, translating into a strong parliamentary presence. The leadership extended thanks to party members, government institutions, security forces, and the Peshmerga for their role in the successful campaign of List 275. Newly elected representatives were urged to faithfully represent their constituents in Baghdad, contribute to the drafting of fair legislation, and actively oversee the performance of the federal government.

On relations with Baghdad, the meeting underscored the importance of Kurdish parties acting with unity and a single voice in federal negotiations. Participants highlighted the need to amend the electoral law and reach a lasting solution on the Kurdistan Region’s budget and public sector salaries in line with Iraq’s federal framework. To this end, a high-level delegation was appointed to lead negotiations.

Regional developments were also reviewed. The KDP welcomed Turkey’s efforts to advance the peace process and address the Kurdish issue, expressing hope that these steps would have positive repercussions across the region. Regarding Syria, the meeting voiced optimism for stability and emphasized the importance of safeguarding the rights of all communities amid recent changes.

The session concluded with a presentation from provincial organizing bureaus on their activities and challenges. The Central Committee agreed on the need to strengthen party organizations to better serve as a bridge between the public and decision-makers, approving proposals aimed at improving responsiveness to citizens’ needs.