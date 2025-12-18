PM Barzani Congratulates Yezidis on Feast of Ezid, Reaffirms Support for Yezidis' Rights

In a statement, Prime Minister Barzani offered warm greetings to Yezidi men and women in Kurdistan and across the globe, marking the religious occasion as an opportunity to reaffirm solidarity with the community.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday extended his congratulations to the Yezidi people in the Kurdistan Region and around the world on the occasion of the Feast of Ezid.

In a statement, Prime Minister Barzani offered warm greetings to Yezidi men and women in Kurdistan and across the globe, marking the religious occasion as an opportunity to reaffirm solidarity with the community.

He stressed the Kurdistan Regional Government’s continued commitment to supporting the rights and legitimate demands of the Yezidi people, while underscoring efforts to further strengthen the culture of coexistence and mutual respect among all components of the Kurdistan Region.

The Feast of Ezid is a revered festival that honors Sultan Ezid. It is preceded by Rojiyên Êzî, a three-day period of fasting dedicated to Êzî (Ezid), one of the names of God in Yezidism, which also symbolizes God's earthly manifestation in the faith.

The Prime Minister’s message underscores the KRG’s dedication to protecting and promoting the Yezidi community’s cultural and religious heritage, as well as its broader efforts to strengthen unity within the diverse fabric of the Kurdistan Region.