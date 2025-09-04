Kurdish director Mihemed Abdulleziz plans to produce a Kurdish-language drama and visit the Kurdistan Region. He notes a revival in Syria’s artistic scene and praises KRG efforts to support cultural initiatives.

9 hours ago

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) – In an interview with Kurdistan24, the renowned Kurdish filmmaker Mohammed Abdulleziz has expressed his ambition to produce a Kurdish-language drama and announced plans to visit the Kurdistan Region, noting that artistic life in Syria has shown signs of revival after years of turmoil.

Speaking to Kurdistan 24, Abdulleziz said that despite Syria’s ongoing instability, the creative sector is “progressing in a positive direction.” He explained that support from the National Drama Committee had facilitated the work of many filmmakers. “I believe this year will be better for artistic work, and many directors have already started their projects,” he added.

The director underlined his aspiration to contribute directly to Kurdish arts: “I want to produce a Kurdish drama. For me, as a Kurd, it is very important that Kurdish drama exists – it does not matter whether I direct it or others do.”

Abdulleziz also praised the efforts in the Kurdistan Region to promote drama and theater. “The Kurdistan Region is making remarkable efforts for drama, and I hope to visit soon,” he said.

Born in 1974, Abdulleziz studied cinema in Turkey and began his career directing music videos before moving into documentary and feature films. His debut film Half Milligram of Nicotine (2007) received several awards, while his second feature Damascus with My Love (2011) was widely recognized for its cultural and social resonance. Alongside filmmaking, he is also a published poet.

Reflecting on his identity, Abdulleziz remarked: “Arabs see me as someone committed to advancing Kurdish culture, while Kurds view me as ‘Arabized’ because I work in Arabic cinema.”

Abdulleziz’s remarks coincide with the Kurdistan Regional Government’s ongoing emphasis on supporting cultural initiatives. Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, during his visit to the Fine Arts Festival in Erbil on Nov. 14, 2023, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to encouraging artistic projects and empowering youth.

“Art reflects the history and culture of a nation and can be invested in to showcase cultural identity to the world,” PM Barzani stated. He praised young Kurdish artists for their creativity and stressed the government’s readiness to back similar initiatives across the Region.

His comments reflect a wider governmental effort to ensure that the cultural of Kurdistan Region are safeguarded.

As the Kurdistan Region strengthens its cultural and artistic institutions, Abdulleziz’s aspiration to produce a Kurdish drama represents a convergence of individual creativity with governmental support. Both underscore the growing recognition that cultural expression is essential not only for preserving Kurdish identity, but also for presenting it to the wider world.