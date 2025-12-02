Birmingham Kurdish Film Festival to Launch in February 2026, Showcasing 350 Films

Adnan Osman, a member of the festival’s selection committee, told Kurdistan24 on Tuesday that the judging team has worked extensively over recent months, reviewing around 350 Kurdish films produced across all parts of Kurdistan and the diaspora.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The first Birmingham Kurdish Film Festival is set to open in February 2026, with organizers confirming that preparations have been completed and eight prizes will be awarded across multiple categories.

Adnan Osman, a member of the festival’s selection committee, told Kurdistan24 on Tuesday that the judging team has worked extensively over recent months, reviewing around 350 Kurdish films produced across all parts of Kurdistan and the diaspora.

“With the Birmingham Kurdish Film Festival, I am working alongside several esteemed artists on the selection committee. Our work is nearly complete,” Osman said, highlighting both the scale and diversity of this year’s submissions.

He described participation in the festival as “important and enjoyable,” noting that committee members watch not only the films chosen for screening but every submission received. “We serve as the final filter before the selected films reach audiences. Experiencing unscreened films is a beautiful and rare feeling that is not easily attained,” he added.

Reflecting on his earlier experience as chairman of the short film committee at the Kobani Festival, Osman said reviewing hundreds of Arabic, Turkish, and Kurdish films was a “wonderful experience and a valuable lesson.”

Osman explained that the selection process is strictly merit-based. “Our working principle is to operate in a purely academic manner, ensuring that no film loses its rights in our committees. But sometimes due to its competitiveness, only the best films advance to the final stage,” he said, adding that average films may still be given a chance in categories with fewer strong contenders.

He praised the commitment of the filmmakers involved in the Birmingham Festival. “What brings me great joy is the dedication and loyalty of a group of experienced filmmakers,” he said. “When we work tirelessly, almost like monks, to enhance the festival’s presentation, and then receive appreciation from journalists and audiences, it brings us immense satisfaction.”

Osman also noted that the Kurdish festival directors and organizers maintain a high level of professionalism. “They have never pressured us to promote one film over another or to do injustice to any film,” he said.

Looking ahead to the festival’s debut, Osman expressed optimism about the future of Kurdish cinema. “I am pleased to see significant progress in Kurdish films and festivals, which are shining brighter each day,” he concluded.

The Birmingham Kurdish Film Festival will mark its first edition with hundreds of films reviewed, a diverse program, and growing recognition of Kurdish filmmaking on the international stage.