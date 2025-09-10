PM Barzani Condemns Attack on Qatar, Calls for Peaceful Resolution

“The attack on the State of Qatar is a violation of international law,” Barzani wrote on social media platform X. “We support an urgent, peaceful solution to regional problems, and an end to all forms of tension and violence.”

43 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday condemned the Israeli strike on Qatar’s capital, Doha, describing it as a violation of international law.

“The attack on the State of Qatar is a violation of international law,” Barzani wrote on social media platform X. “We support an urgent, peaceful solution to regional problems, and an end to all forms of tension and violence.”

The statement came a day after a series of powerful explosions struck Doha on Tuesday afternoon. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later confirmed responsibility for the assault, which it described as a “precise strike” coordinated with the Shin Bet intelligence service.

According to Israeli officials, the attack targeted senior Hamas leaders allegedly involved in the October 7 attacks and ongoing operations against Israel. The IDF emphasized that efforts had been made to avoid civilian casualties during the operation.

The attack sparked outrage across the Arab world. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Iran, and Turkey all condemned the strike, with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally calling the Emir of Qatar to express support. Leaders stressed that Doha’s security was integral to regional stability and warned the assault risked derailing ongoing ceasefire efforts.

Western leaders also voiced alarm. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul condemned the attack, urging restraint and renewed diplomacy. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres described the strike as a “blatant violation of Qatari sovereignty,” while Pope Francis cautioned that the crisis was entering a “dangerous phase.”

Prime Minister Barzani’s remarks align with the Kurdistan Region’s consistent calls for dialogue, stability, and peaceful resolution of conflicts in the Middle East.