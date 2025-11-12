KRG’s Investment Chairman: One Million Votes for KDP Reflect People’s Trust in the Path of Service and Development

KRG Investment Chairman Dr. Mohammed Shukri stated the KDP's one million votes reflect public trust in its development agenda. He cited 740 new investment projects licensed since 2019 as evidence of the government's economic strategy success.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24, the Chairman of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Board of Investment, Dr. Mohammed Shukri, said that the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) achievement of more than one million votes in Iraq’s recent parliamentary elections reflects “the deep trust of the Kurdish people in the party’s path of service, progress, and development.”

Dr. Shukri emphasized that this significant public mandate grants the KDP renewed strength to expand services and continue advancing the Kurdistan Region’s development agenda. “From the beginning of the ninth cabinet’s term, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has consistently directed ministers to prioritize Sulaimani within the framework of a comprehensive vision for a strong and balanced Kurdistan,” he said.

Addressing the government’s ability to implement large-scale projects despite years of economic and political crises, Shukri explained that “the cabinet’s strategy has been to engage the private sector as a genuine partner in managing the economy.”

“From 2019 until today, the ninth cabinet has licensed more than 740 new investment projects, nearly half the total number granted between 2006 and 2019,” he said. “This demonstrates the success of Prime Minister Barzani’s vision in transforming the private sector into a key engine of growth.”

According to Shukri, these projects helped reduce the financial burden on the government amid repeated challenges such as the suspension of budget transfers from Baghdad, the decline in global oil prices, and the COVID-19 pandemic. He credited the government’s “spirit of construction and smart economic planning” for enabling the Kurdistan Region to overcome these hardships.

Reflecting on the obstacles faced by the ninth cabinet, Shukri identified the budget cuts from Baghdad as the greatest challenge to implementing projects, alongside the pandemic’s economic impact and the collapse of oil prices. “Despite these difficulties,” he said, “the government succeeded in maintaining its development plans by allocating limited budgets to complete as many public service projects as possible.”

Commenting on the recent election results, Dr. Shukri said that the KDP’s success “is the direct outcome of tangible projects and services delivered by the government.” He added, “The people voted for those who have truly served them. This is the essence of democracy — rewarding action, not promises.”

He continued, “Today, our responsibility has grown heavier. The trust of the people is both a duty and an obligation. The future requires greater effort and stronger competence so that we can realize Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s Vision 2030 for a modern, prosperous, and advanced Kurdistan.”

Concluding his remarks, Dr. Shukri reaffirmed that the KDP and the Kurdistan Regional Government are committed to a long-term vision for stability and progress. “Under the leadership of President Masoud Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani,” he said, “Kurdistan will continue its path toward greater prosperity, stability, and regional prominence.”