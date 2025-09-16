A Kurdish Girl Surprises Canada

Ashki always knew what she wanted. Her dream of becoming a physician guided her in everything she did. She loved every part of school—from science labs to volunteering in her community and advocating for minority groups.

2 hours ago

Ashki Shkur was born on May 10, 2004, in the city of Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan. At just 12 years old, she moved to Canada after spending a year with her family in Harrisonburg, Virginia, a small town in the United States. Shortly after arriving in Canada, she entered 7th grade. She still remembers the excitement she felt as she walked through the quiet school hallways, smiling as she searched for her new classroom.

Ashki always knew what she wanted. Her dream of becoming a physician guided her in everything she did. She loved every part of school—from science labs to volunteering in her community and advocating for minority groups. In high school, she helped build a strong sense of community both inside and outside the classroom. She even launched a youth program in her neighborhood to connect refugee youth in Metro Vancouver, encouraging them to give back by distributing food to the homeless.

Her efforts soon grew beyond the local community. She joined the Ride for Refuge through the Kinbrace Community Society, initially raising just $150 in her first year. But over time, she led teams of 20 participants and helped raise more than $7,000 to support displaced refugee families in Canada. She was also elected Student Council President at her high school.

Alongside her humanitarian work, Ashki excelled academically. She pursued advanced courses such as IB Biology and Chemistry, an AI course from Stanford, and a writing course from Harvard. Her passion for learning earned her province-wide recognition, including an award from UBC’s Biochemistry and Microbiology Department, as well as a publication in the Canadian Science Fair Journal.

After years of hard work and dedication, Ashki was admitted to the University of British Columbia, one of Canada’s top universities. Now in her fourth year, she is majoring in Integrated Sciences, combining microbiology and immunology with food, nutrition, and health. She remains deeply engaged both academically and socially. She volunteers with British Columbia’s Brain Wellness Program, supporting individuals with chronic brain conditions, and serves as a Collegia Leader at UBC, helping new students find community. She has also taken on leadership as a mental health coordinator for the Science Undergraduate Society.

Her academic journey continues through research on the association between maternal autoimmune diseases and long-term development in children. In her free time, she volunteers at an optometry clinic, assisting with eye exams and daily tasks.

Looking ahead, Ashki plans to pursue a medical degree while continuing her humanitarian efforts to uplift her community and inspire others. She hopes to encourage youth to actively serve their communities while also chasing their own dreams. As Ashki puts it: “We all have what it takes, but for some of us the path may just be more challenging.”