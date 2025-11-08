Reviving the Heart of Erbil: Restoration Project Breathes Life into Historic Quarters

Erbil launches a major restoration of its historic Qashla and Arab quarters, renovating 30 traditional homes to create a cultural hub. The project aims to preserve the area's architectural heritage and legacy of coexistence.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a significant step to preserve the architectural and cultural identity of the Kurdistan Region’s capital, a major restoration project has begun in Erbil’s historic Qashla and Arab neighborhoods, two of the city’s oldest continuously inhabited quarters. The initiative aims to revitalize a district that has long embodied Erbil’s spirit of coexistence, where Kurds, Arabs, Turkmen, and followers of both Islam and Christianity once lived side by side.

Nestled in the heart of Erbil, the Qashla and Arab quarters have stood for centuries as living witnesses to the city’s multicultural past. Over time, however, neglect and decay took their toll — many traditional houses crumbled, and once-bustling alleys turned into fading echoes of history.

The restoration project, overseen by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), seeks to renovate 30 traditional homes in the area. Project supervisor Masoud Karash explained that the initiative will connect Sultan Muzaffar Street with Batha Street, while carefully preserving the authentic architectural character of the district. Once completed, the restored area will transform into a vibrant cultural and tourism hub, featuring traditional cafés, libraries, and heritage-style guesthouses — offering both residents and visitors an immersive journey through the city’s historic soul.

Architectural renderings of the project reveal a visionary design that balances preservation with modernization. Narrow lanes will be repaved into pedestrian pathways flanked by restored façades, while green spaces and seating areas will be added to enhance the beauty and livability of the quarter.

For the neighborhood’s residents, the project carries emotional and historical meaning. Sami Saeed Ghani, a long-time resident whose home was passed down through generations, expressed deep appreciation for the initiative:

“We hope the entire district will be restored in its original style so it remains a living testament to our heritage for future generations.”

Former neighborhood elder Karim Sheikh Ali, 82, reminisced about the area’s rich history of coexistence:

“This quarter once housed 36 Christian families. I hope it becomes a cultural center with libraries and museums that tell the story of Erbil’s legacy,” he said, noting that the district was once home to many intellectuals, writers, and artists.

These neighborhoods form an integral part of Erbil’s historical fabric, in a city recognized as one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited urban centers. The project aligns with broader KRG efforts to safeguard Erbil’s architectural and cultural heritage, particularly in the areas surrounding Erbil Citadel, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Reviving Qashla and Arab quarters represents far more than a construction effort — it is a cultural renaissance, breathing new life into Erbil’s ancient heart and reaffirming the city’s enduring legacy of diversity and coexistence.

Once completed, the restoration is expected to boost tourism and turn the district into a major destination for visitors seeking to experience the authenticity of Erbil’s old-world charm and the timeless beauty of Kurdish urban heritage.