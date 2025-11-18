President Barzani, Mustafa al-Kadhimi Discuss Political Situation in Iraq and the Region

President Masoud Barzani and former Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi met in Duhok to discuss the recent election results and the political situation in Iraq and the region. The meeting took place amid the high-level MEPS 2025 forum.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani received former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Duhok on Tuesday, where they exchanged views on the political situation in Iraq and the wider region.

According to a statement from Barzani Headquarters, the meeting on Tuesday, shed light on the results of the recent Iraqi Council of Representatives elections. The two leaders also discussed the current political situation in Iraq and the surrounding area.

The meeting between President Barzani and the former prime minister took place in Duhok, which is currently hosting a significant number of high-level political figures from across Iraq and the world for the Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) 2025 forum.

The annual conference, held at the American University of Kurdistan, has become one of the Middle East's most important platforms for addressing political, security, and governance challenges. It serves as a critical venue for examining Iraq’s evolving political dynamics, particularly in the post-election period.

By attracting heads of state, prime ministers, diplomats, and global experts, the forum has transformed Duhok into a hub for the crucial dialogues that will shape the future of Iraq and the broader region, showcasing the Kurdistan Region’s role as a reliable and stabilizing partner.