President Barzani, Muthanna al-Samarrai Discuss Post-Election Steps

President Masoud Barzani and Azem Alliance leader Muthanna al-Samarrai met in Duhok to discuss post-election steps. The meeting followed al-Samarrai's speech at the MEPS forum, where he called for unity and Iraqi sovereignty.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani received Muthanna al-Samarrai, the leader of the Azem Alliance, in Duhok on Tuesday to discuss the next steps in the post-election phase following the recent Iraqi parliamentary elections.

According to a statement from Barzani Headquarters, the two leaders highlighted the successful conduct of the election process during their meeting, and discussed the subsequent steps required.

The meeting took place amid a day of intensive political dialogue at the Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) 2025 forum, where al-Samarrai was a key speaker.

Earlier in the day, the Azem Alliance leader delivered a speech in which he hailed the parliamentary elections as a success that "will reflect the future policy of the country." He said the voter participation "showed that the Iraqi people have confidence in the political process and the constitution to protect the lives of everyone."

In his address, al-Samarrai called for unity among Iraqi forces to navigate regional crises and protect the country's sovereignty. "I announce from here that Iraq's sovereignty must be preserved and away from any foreign interference and regional conflict," he declared. "Now we must all, within the framework of the state project and our duties and responsibilities, achieve progress... confronting the situation requires that we all put the interests of the people and the country at the forefront of our work."

The meeting between President Barzani and al-Samarrai is a significant step in the ongoing negotiations to form the next Iraqi government, bringing together key leaders from the Kurdish and Sunni political blocs.