President Barzani and Davutoğlu Discuss Peace Process in Türkiye

President Masoud Barzani received the former Turkish PM Ahmet Davutoğlu in Duhok to discuss the peace process in Türkiye and regional developments, reaffirming bilateral ties. The meeting followed Davutoğlu's critical speech on Turkish foreign policy at the MEPS forum.

49 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani and former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu met in Duhok on Tuesday to discuss the steps of the peace process in Türkiye, the latest political developments, and the overall situation in the region.

According to a statement from Barzani Headquarters, the meeting took place on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, within the framework of the Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) Forum.

The meeting, which was also attended by Erman Topçu, Türkiye's Consul General in Erbil, focused on the regional situation and the latest political changes. A significant part of the discussion involved an exchange of views on the progress and next steps of the peace process in Türkiye.

The two leaders also emphasized the importance of continued coordination and relations between the Kurdistan Region and Türkiye.

The meeting followed a wide-ranging speech Davutoğlu delivered earlier at the MEPS forum, where he praises the Kurdistan Region. He thanked the Kurdish leadership—President Masoud Barzani, President Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani—for hosting the event and lauded the KRG's economic development, saying he was "impressed" and that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani "has achieved remarkable change."

The former prime minister called the forum's timing "very appropriate" for both "rebuilding a new Middle East" and for the formation of a new Iraqi government. However, he was critical of Ankara's current foreign policy, stating that "Turkish diplomacy is wasting its energy" and urged a return to good neighborly relations, asserting that "neighbors are not enemies, but a historical coexistence."

In his speech, Davutoğlu also responded to President Barzani's earlier comments on the Sykes-Picot Agreement, calling for a "revolution in our minds" to counter its divisive legacy. He warned against efforts to fragment countries in the region, citing Syria as an example and arguing that its division would primarily benefit Israel. "If Israel wants to remain in this region," he concluded, "it must respect the Palestinians."