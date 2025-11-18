President Barzani Calls for Constitutional Implementation in Baghdad, Backs Türkiye Peace Process, and Urges Federal Model for Syria

President Nechirvan Barzani emphasized that Baghdad's treatment of the Kurdistan Region violates constitutional federalism and urged Kurdish unity in Iraq's government formation. He endorsed Türkiye's peace process and called for a federal model in Syria during the MEPS forum.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) − The President of the Kurdistan Region reiterated that Baghdad's conduct with the Kurdistan Region is not constitutional. He also stated: "The Kurdish forces must go to Baghdad together and be united on the interests of the Region."

On Tuesday, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, during his participation in a panel at the MEPS forum, said: "We have continuously tried to be a factor of peace and security in the region, and we have made every effort not to be a part of the problems that have occurred in the area."

He emphasized that the policy of the Kurdistan Region has always been to be a factor for peace and stability in the region, and the Region will remain on that same policy.

The President of the Kurdistan Region announced: "We believe that the problems in the region require sound thinking to be resolved, because war brings nothing but devastation. Problems must be solved through dialogue."

He added: "We are pleased that there is now an initiative to solve the problems of the Middle East, especially Gaza. Yesterday's decision by the UN Security Council on this matter was an important one, and we hope it reaches a conclusion."

Regarding the role of the United States in the Middle East, Nechirvan Barzani said: "The United States is a great power in the world, and it can play a very important and serious role in the Middle East and the region."

Nechirvan Barzani discussed the problems between Erbil and Baghdad, noting that they want to resolve the issues between them peacefully and through dialogue.

In the continuation of his speech, Nechirvan Barzani once again reiterated that the Kurdistan Region has been able to prove that it is a factor of security and safety in the region.

Regarding the Kurdish parties, the President of the Kurdistan Region says: "The Kurdish forces must go to Baghdad together and be united there, and together they must advocate for obtaining the rights of the people of the Kurdistan Region."

He also said: "We must all agree on one point, to know what is in the interest of the Kurdistan Region. Within the framework of the Region's interests, it is very important for the Kurdish forces to go to Baghdad together as soon as possible and start negotiations."

Regarding the unity of the Kurdish parties in Baghdad, the President of the Kurdistan Region noted, "We have often said that we must be strong in Baghdad. A strong Kurd in Baghdad is a guarantee for both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region."

Concerning the slogan of the Kurdistan Democratic Party for the sixth round of the Iraqi parliamentary elections, Nechirvan Barzani clarified that "Our slogan this time was that Iraq must implement the constitution. This was our main demand, and it must also be the demand of all Kurdish forces."

He also pointed out that the problems between the governments of the Region and Iraq stem from the non-implementation of the constitution. The treatment that the Iraqi government deals to the Region is not constitutional but rather very centralized. "In no federal system in the world is there such a system and behavior as what is currently being done with the Kurdistan Region."

Regarding the Iraqi constitution, Nechirvan Barzani said: "The Kurdistan Region has always said since 2005 that this constitution must be implemented. The constitution guarantees the coexistence of all components of Iraq. If Iraq wants to be stable, the first condition for that is the implementation of the constitution."

At the same time, he expressed hope that a new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government could be formed in the near future. He added: "At that time, our first task will be to draft the constitution of the Kurdistan Region."

The President of the Kurdistan Region further stated: "If Iraq seriously comes to the table and tries to solve its problems with the Region, then the country will enter a different and more successful political phase. We hope that all Iraqi forces have learned from the past."

In another part of his speech, Nechirvan Barzani discussed the peace process in Türkiye and announced: "The Regional Government is always ready to help for the success of that process, because the process serves all the components of Türkiye and its impact will be very important for the Region and the entire area."

The President of the Kurdistan Region also stated: "The peace process is a very serious process, but it will not reach a conclusion overnight and requires time. We must all be helpful for the process to reach a conclusion."

He also pointed out that the role of the Kurdistan Region in the peace process is to help Türkiye and the PKK to reach an agreement. "However, there is a great deal of seriousness in Ankara that the process must be implemented, and Abdullah Ocalan also constantly emphasizes the implementation of the process."

The President of the Kurdistan Region expressed his views on the situation in Syria, noting that the Syrian people deserve a much better life. "With the coming of Ahmed al-Shara to power, there is a great chance for peace and security to be established in the country."

Regarding Mazloum Abdi and the Syrian Democratic Forces, Nechirvan Barzani said: "They have played a major role in confronting terrorism in Syria."

Nechirvan Barzani emphasized that he does not believe that a centralized system in Syria is the right system for governing the country, because Syria is multi-ethnic, multi-religious, and multi-cultural.

He also says: "A new model of governance must be implemented in Syria, but unfortunately, there is an idea in the government of that country for a strong central administration. We do not believe that system can lead the country's future forward."

Regarding Türkiye's role in the Syrian issues, the President of the Kurdistan Region indicated that Türkiye very much wants the problems of that country to be resolved, and its efforts are always in that direction. "But the Syrian government itself must come to the conclusion that a new model of governance must be implemented in its country."

Nechirvan Barzani expressed his opinion on the integration of the SDF with the Syrian government forces, but did not hide that he thinks this is not a realistic action and that another idea must be found for this issue.

He also stressed that Damascus and the SDF must resolve their issues through understanding and dialogue.

He also said: "We believe that some steps need to be taken by the SDF as soon as possible, because so far the SDF and Damascus have not implemented any point of the March 10 agreement. The Kurdistan Region is also ready to be helpful and cooperative in the agreement between the two sides."

The President of the Kurdistan Region discussed the relations between the Region and Iran and clarified, "Iran is a very important neighbor of ours, and the policy of the Kurdistan Region is to have a very good and friendly relationship with Iran."

At the same time, he reiterated that the policy of the Kurdistan Region has never been to help any party against Iran. "That country has helped us in the past, and we look with gratitude at all their assistance."

Today, Tuesday, the sixth Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) Forum began at the American University of Kurdistan in Duhok and will continue for three days.

President Masoud Barzani, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, Faiq Zidan, President of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Region, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, and a large number of political figures, academics, writers, and researchers from North America, Europe, and the Middle East are participating in the forum.

The main goal of this year's MEPS is to discuss the current conflicts and challenges in the Middle East, along with finding long-term solutions and achieving lasting peace in the region. The discussions are expected to focus on the situation in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq in general, with a view to the overall security and stability of the area.