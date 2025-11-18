PM Masrour Barzani: KDP is the Number One Party in Iraq

At the MEPS forum, PM Masrour Barzani corrected panelists, stating that with over 1.1 million votes, the KDP is the number one single political party in Iraq based on the recent election results, distinguishing it from electoral coalitions.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Masrour Barzani, Deputy President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, issued a correction to panelists at the Middle East Peace and Security Forum in Duhok on Tuesday regarding the results of the Iraqi Council of Representatives election, stating: "The KDP is the number one party in Iraq."

During his participation in the forum's panels on Tuesday, Prime Minister Barzani responded to those who had referred to the KDP as the second-largest political force in Iraq.

"I want to make a correction to the topic that was presented in this panel," he stated plainly. "You mentioned and said that the Kurdistan Democratic Party is now number two. In reality, we have won more than 1,100,000 votes, so we are the number one party."

The Prime Minister further clarified, "As a single party, we are number one. The [Coordination Framework] has a few thousand more votes than us, but as a single party, we are the number one party."

Masrour Barzani's statement was an assertion of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's position as the leading political force at the Iraqi level, based on the number of votes obtained by a single party in the Iraqi parliamentary elections.