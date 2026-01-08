US Calls for Immediate De-escalation in Aleppo, Reaffirms Support for Inclusive Syrian Peace Process

“The future of Aleppo and Syria must be shaped through peaceful means, not violence,” the statement concluded.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United States said it is closely monitoring developments in the Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsud neighborhoods of Aleppo with deep concern, urging all parties to exercise maximum restraint and prioritize the protection of civilians and their property.

In a statement issued by US Special Envoy to Syria Ambassador Tom Barrack, Washington emphasized that safeguarding civilian lives must take precedence over all other considerations amid rising tensions in the city.

The statement highlighted what it described as significant progress made by Syria over the past thirteen months toward stability, national reconciliation, and post-war reconstruction after decades of conflict. It noted that recent landmark discussions with Israeli representatives represent a pivotal step toward broader regional peace and reflect Syria’s commitment to breaking cycles of violence and suffering.

Acknowledging that meaningful transformation requires time, the United States stressed that the deep impacts of prolonged conflict cannot be overcome overnight. However, it reaffirmed its support for a future Syria built on inclusion and equal rights for all citizens, including Sunnis, Kurds, Druze, Christians, Alawites, and other communities.

The statement also referred to recent efforts to finalize the March 10, 2025 integration agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government, describing the accord as a key opportunity to strengthen security coordination, shared governance, and national unity. According to the US envoy, achieving this agreement remains within reach despite current challenges.

Washington further expressed readiness, alongside its allies and regional partners, to facilitate efforts aimed at reducing tensions and opening space for dialogue. It issued an urgent appeal to the Syrian government, the SDF, local authorities in Kurdish-administered areas, and all armed actors to halt hostilities immediately and commit to de-escalation.

The United States warned against the role of what it described as disruptive external forces seeking to undermine recent progress and destabilize the region, while reaffirming its commitment to lasting peace in Syria based on dialogue, mutual respect, and shared prosperity.

“The future of Aleppo and Syria must be shaped through peaceful means, not violence,” the statement concluded, underscoring that Syria’s next chapter should be defined by cooperation rather than confrontation.