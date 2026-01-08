Barzani Charity Foundation Calls for Humanitarian Support for Kurds in Aleppo

In a statement, the foundation expressed deep concern that the ongoing violence could trigger a major humanitarian crisis, warning of mass displacement and severe risks to civilian lives.

36 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) on Thursday issued an urgent appeal for humanitarian assistance to support the Kurdish population in Aleppo amid escalating tensions and deteriorating security conditions.

In a statement, the foundation expressed deep concern that the ongoing violence could trigger a major humanitarian crisis, warning of mass displacement and severe risks to civilian lives. It stressed the importance of protecting civilians and preventing forced migration, noting that women, children, and other vulnerable groups are often the most affected during such conflicts.

The foundation highlighted its longstanding role in providing aid to communities displaced by war across the region. According to preliminary figures cited in the statement, the latest wave of violence in Aleppo has already forced many families to flee, with a significant number seeking refuge in Afrin city.

In response to the growing needs, the BCF announced that its office in Afrin is launching a large-scale humanitarian campaign aimed at delivering essential assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have fled the fighting.

The foundation also called on humanitarian agencies, international organizations, charitable individuals in the Kurdistan Region, and members of the Kurdish diaspora abroad to support its efforts, emphasizing that broad cooperation is vital to ensuring timely and effective aid reaches those in need.

Earlier Thursday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) internal security forces, known as Asayish, announced that they had successfully repelled a large-scale land and air assault launched by Damascus government factions against Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh.

According to Asayish, the attack followed three consecutive days of intense shelling using tanks and BM-21 Grad missiles and involved more than 60 tanks and armored vehicles, thousands of fighters, and support from suicide drones. Security forces reported strong resistance on the Ashrafiyeh front, resulting in significant losses among the attacking forces, including the destruction of a tank and five military vehicles, the downing of seven suicide drones, and dozens of fatalities, forcing the attackers to retreat.

Asayish described the assault as lacking any legal or military justification and held the Syrian government responsible for the escalation and its impact on civilians. The forces said they would remain on high alert to counter any further attempts to seize populated areas by force.

Meanwhile, public anger over the attacks has spread beyond Syria. On Thursday, a mass demonstration was held in Diyarbakir, where protesters condemned the actions of the Damascus government factions against Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo.

The situation in northern Aleppo remains tense, with residents of Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh continuing to face the consequences of ongoing military developments.