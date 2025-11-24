Turkish Parliamentary Commission Meets Abdullah Ocalan, Citing “Positive Outcomes” for Peace Efforts

It emphasized that it would continue to pursue its mandate with determination in the coming period.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Commission for National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy confirmed on Monday that its members held a meeting with jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan at Imrali Type F High Security Prison as part of ongoing parliamentary efforts to advance social cohesion and regional stability.

In a written statement, the commission said the visit took place on 24 November following a qualified-majority decision at its 18th session on November 21 to hear Ocalan directly. The commission has convened 17 times since its establishment on August 5, conducting hearings with political, legal, and civil society stakeholders.

According to the statement, the delegation gathered detailed responses from Ocalan regarding his “Peace and Democratic Society Call” issued on February 27, the organization’s subsequent declaration of dissolution and disarmament, and progress on implementing the March 10 agreement in Syria.

The commission described the discussions as yielding “positive outcomes” that could help reinforce social harmony, strengthen fraternal relations, and shape a broader regional vision.

It emphasized that it would continue to pursue its mandate with determination in the coming period.

The National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission is a cross-party parliamentary commission established by the Grand National Assembly of Turkey. Its primary purpose is to oversee a renewed peace process aimed at resolving the decades-long conflict with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The commission was formed in response to Ocalan's call for the PKK to disarm and dissolve, leading to the group's statement in May that it planned to take these actions.