2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Munich Airport, one of Germany’s busiest transport hubs, was forced to shut down operations late Thursday after a series of drone sightings in its airspace, officials confirmed.

Air traffic control restricted flights shortly after 10 p.m. before halting them entirely. Airport operators said 17 flights scheduled for departure were unable to take off, affecting nearly 3,000 passengers. Additionally, 15 inbound flights were diverted to alternative airports across Germany, and one was diverted to Vienna, Austria. The suspension lasted several hours, with normal operations gradually resuming after authorities confirmed the airspace was clear.

The disruption comes amid a surge in mysterious drone activity across Europe. In recent years, drones have been repeatedly spotted near airports and critical infrastructure, such as power plants, raising concerns about aviation safety and national security.

European authorities have voiced suspicions that some of the incursions could be linked to foreign interference, particularly from Russia. Although no concrete evidence has been presented, the concerns reflect growing unease about the vulnerability of air traffic systems to small, unmanned aerial vehicles. Russian officials have denied any involvement, including in drone incidents recently reported in Denmark.

German security experts have warned that airports remain highly exposed to the threat posed by drones, which are difficult to detect and intercept. The Federal Police and aviation regulators have called for stronger counter-drone technologies and tighter regulations to protect airspace around critical infrastructure.

Investigations into the Munich incident are underway, with officials stressing that passenger safety remains their top priority.