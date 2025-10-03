Over 200 Candidates Vie for 18 Seats in Sulaimani and Halabja in Unusually Calm Campaign Start

More than 200 candidates in Sulaimani and Halabja are vying for 18 seats, in an election campaign marked by calm and order under new IHEC regulations.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a striking departure from the often chaotic and congested election seasons of the past, the official launch of the campaign for the sixth term of the Iraqi Parliament has been marked by a notable sense of order and calm in the governorates of Sulaimani and Halabja.

As more than 200 candidates began their formal campaigns to compete for just 18 parliamentary seats, the streets of Sulaimani remained clear of the traffic-snarling crowds and visual clutter that had characterized previous electoral contests.

This new, healthier atmosphere is not an accident but the direct result of a proactive and collaborative effort by electoral and municipal authorities to ensure that the democratic process unfolds in a manner that respects public order and citizen safety, setting a new precedent for how political competition is conducted in the region.

At the stroke of midnight early this Friday morning, Oct. 3, 2025, the election campaign officially commenced across all of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, ushering in a critical period of political activity that will culminate in the general election on Nov. 11.

According to the Independent High Electoral Commission of Iraq (IHEC), this campaign period will last until the morning of Saturday, Nov. 8. This marks the beginning of the race for the country's sixth parliamentary term, a process that will ultimately determine the composition of Iraq's next federal government and shape its political direction for the next four years.

A staggering 7,768 candidates—comprising 5,520 men and 2,248 women—are competing nationwide, representing 38 political parties, 31 coalitions, and 75 independent lists, all vying for the support of the 21,404,291 citizens who are eligible to cast their ballots.

While this intense competition is playing out across the country, the situation in Sulaimani stands out. The calm that has pervaded the city is the product of meticulous planning and a firm commitment to regulatory enforcement.

In the period leading up to the official campaign launch, the IHEC, working in close partnership with the Sulaimani Municipality Presidency, organized a series of special workshops and seminars for all candidates and political parties.

These sessions were designed to provide a clear and thorough understanding of the specific guidelines and regulations governing the entire campaign process, leaving no room for ambiguity and setting clear expectations for conduct.

The effectiveness of this preemptive strategy has been underscored by the commission's swift response to early violations. According to information obtained by Kurdistan24, several candidates and parties had prematurely distributed pictures and promotional materials, known as flexes, throughout the city before the official start of the campaign period.

These unauthorized displays caused crowding and obstructed traffic, prompting immediate action. All such violations were documented in a formal report, which has been presented to the commission and forwarded to its headquarters in Baghdad.

The offending candidates now face legal action, with penalties ranging from significant fines to the severe consequence of being removed from the electoral process entirely. This decisive enforcement has sent a clear message that the rules will be strictly applied, a message that has evidently been received by the candidates.

This shift toward a more orderly campaign is not unique to Sulaimani but reflects a broader trend across the Kurdistan Region. In Erbil province, where 173 candidates are competing for 16 parliamentary seats, the campaign launch has also seen noticeable changes.

According to Kurdistan24 correspondents, there is a far less visible presence of traditional campaign posters and banners on the city's streets. Instead, social media platforms have emerged as the primary arena for political campaigning, with candidates opting to launch and promote their messages online rather than through public displays.

Erbil’s provincial authorities have also issued their own set of strict regulations, prohibiting the use of government vehicles for campaign activities, requiring official permission for public meetings, and establishing penalties for defacing the posters of women candidates, among other measures.

Now that the campaign is officially underway, candidates and political parties in Sulaimani have been diligently observing the guidelines laid out by the commission and the security committee of Sulaimani province.

These regulations, which consist of seven key points, are all designed with the public interest in mind, prioritizing the protection of citizens' lives, security, and daily routines over the unfettered political expression that has caused disruption in the past.

The stakes in this electoral district are particularly high. In Sulaimani governorate alone, 1,208,000 citizens have the right to vote, and they will be choosing from a crowded field of over 200 candidates competing for the 18 seats allocated to Sulaimani and the neighboring governorate of Halabja.

This intense level of competition makes the current atmosphere of calm and order all the more remarkable.

The call for a respectful and constructive campaign has been echoed at the highest levels of the Kurdistan Region's leadership. On Thursday, ahead of the campaign launch, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani issued a statement urging all political parties to conduct their activities in a civilized and peaceful manner.

This high-level appeal aligns perfectly with the proactive measures seen on the ground in Sulaimani and Erbil, reflecting a broad consensus on the need for a mature and responsible democratic process.

This election is not only significant in its scale but also in its mechanics. The vote will be held under a new electoral system that was introduced following the 2018 elections and the nationwide protests that swept across Iraq from 2019 to 2021.

The previous system of proportional representation has been replaced by a single non-transferable vote system, with the country divided into 83 multi-member constituencies. This change was a key demand of the protest movement and is intended to create a more direct link between voters and their elected representatives.

The parliamentary elections, first held in 2005 after the fall of Saddam Hussein's regime, are a cornerstone of Iraq's democratic framework. Held every four years, they elect the 329 members of the Council of Representatives, the legislative body that holds significant authority in forming the government, passing laws, and overseeing the executive branch.

The upcoming vote is set against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions and persistent domestic challenges, including the need for economic reforms, the provision of basic services, and the management of the critical and often complex relationship between the federal government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government in Erbil.

Political observers widely agree that the outcome of these elections will play a pivotal role in determining Iraq's stability and its path forward as it navigates these formidable internal and external pressures. As the campaign unfolds over the next month, the orderly start in Sulaimani offers a hopeful model for a democratic contest that can be both fiercely competitive and fundamentally respectful of the public it aims to serve.