Kurdistan Region President Urges Civilized and Peaceful Iraqi Parliamentary Elections Campaign

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani issued a statement on Thursday ahead of the launch of the Iraqi parliamentary elections campaign, urging political parties to conduct their activities respectfully and constructively.

“Tomorrow, when the campaign for the sixth session of the Iraqi parliamentary elections begins, I call on all parties to follow the instructions of the Commission and conduct a civilized campaign that reflects coexistence, mutual acceptance, and the diversity of Kurdistan's communities,” the President said. He stressed the importance of avoiding actions that could create tension or division within society, highlighting the need to safeguard peace and stability.

President Nechirvan Barzani underlined that while political parties and candidates are free to promote their policies and agendas, they must refrain from spreading hatred. He also called for greater inclusion of women in the election process.

He further appealed for respect toward the symbols and sacred values of all communities, and urged security forces to fulfill their duties professionally and without discrimination to ensure a safe electoral environment.

Looking ahead to the next parliamentary term, the President emphasized that representatives of the Kurdistan Region in Baghdad must work in unity and solidarity to defend the rights, achievements, and interests of both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. He warned candidates against actions during the campaign that could damage future cooperation.

Concluding his message, President Barzani wished all political parties a peaceful and successful campaign, along with stability, prosperity, and continued progress for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The campaign period officially begins at 12 a.m. on Friday, with parliamentary elections scheduled for Nov. 11. Voters will select 329 members of the Council of Representatives, which will then elect the country’s president and approve the appointment of the prime minister.

The upcoming vote will be held under a new electoral system introduced after the 2018 elections and nationwide protests from 2019 to 2021, shifting from proportional representation to a single non-transferable vote system in 83 multi-member constituencies.