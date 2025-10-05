PM Barzani: Elect Leaders Who Serve the People and Future

At TEDxNishtiman, PM Barzani urged a civilized election campaign, calling on voters to elect their true representatives to better serve the country.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On the sidelines of a major youth-focused innovation and ideas forum in Erbil, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani issued a significant and timely call for a "civilized" election campaign for the sixth Iraqi Parliamentary Elections, urging citizens to participate actively and vote for candidates who can genuinely serve the country and secure a bright future.

Speaking to a Kurdistan24 correspondent at the TEDxNishtiman event, the Prime Minister expressed his confidence in the electorate's wisdom, stating his belief that the people of Kurdistan have come to understand who is best equipped to serve their interests, as he simultaneously praised the event's young organizers for their "sacred work" in fostering hope and progress.

The Prime Minister's remarks on the political climate came as the election campaigns officially get underway, lending his words a particular weight and urgency.

"I hope everyone will conduct their election campaigns in a very civilized manner and vote for those people who can better serve this country, who care for these people, and who care for a bright future for this country," Prime Minister Barzani stated.

He placed his faith directly in the hands of the voters, adding, "And our people, I believe, have understood well who can serve them better, and I hope everyone will participate actively in order to elect their true representatives."

His political message was delivered against the vibrant and forward-looking backdrop of the TEDxNishtiman event, held Sunday, October 5, 2025, at the Saad Abdullah Hall in Erbil. The event, held under the title 'The Next Wave' and sponsored by the Kurdistan24 Media Foundation, gathered a record-breaking number of participants to engage with new ideas in technology, empowerment, and prosperity, with Prime Minister Barzani in attendance as a distinguished guest.

While his comments on the election captured the political moment, the Prime Minister also took the opportunity to lavish praise on the young organizers and the spirit of the event itself, which is dedicated to showcasing innovative ideas and inspiring the next generation. "I hope you are always successful; these young people are a source of hope," he told the Kurdistan24 correspondent.

"This is now several times that you have done this sacred work. I hope you continue, and we, as the Regional Government and myself, will be your support. I hope you are always successful in these good things that you do."

The event itself marked a significant milestone for the TEDx platform in the Kurdistan Region. Rawand Hussein, the organizer of TEDxNishtiman, explained the profound meaning behind this year's theme. "'The Next Wave,' which is the title of this year's event, represents the wave of technology, empowerment, and greater prosperity for the region and the Kurdistan Region, as we focus more on the Kurdistan Region," Hussein told Kurdistan24.

The scale of the 2025 event was unprecedented. "For the first time in the history of TEDxNishtiman, more than 1,500 people are participating, and we are welcoming guests in three different zones," Hussein revealed. He detailed the meticulous and competitive selection process, noting, "We previously published a form and had set 15 questions; more than five thousand people registered."

This overwhelming response allowed the organizers to curate an audience that reflected a core value of the event: diversity. "We want to have a diverse range of participants in our event, which is very important to us, for participants to be from different religions, regions, places, ages, and educational backgrounds," he emphasized. "Therefore, I can say that this time the most diverse event is being held."

This diversity was not only local but also international, highlighting the event's growing global reach and its connection to the Kurdish diaspora.

"We have people who have come from America, Britain, and Europe and are participating," Hussein said. He also pointed to the power of the platform to bring talent back to the homeland, noting, "We also have a speaker who was born in the Kurdistan Region but completed his studies abroad and has now returned to share his experience, the ability that he has, with other young people."

A key innovation for this year's event was the introduction of a new space dedicated to practical creativity and entrepreneurship. "The difference between this TEDx and other TEDx events is that this year, for the first time at TEDxNishtiman, we have a place called the 'Innovators' Zone,'" Hussein explained.

This special section, supervised by the Kurdistan Foundation, provided a platform for "people who have made inventions in the field of robotics, as well as those who have ideas or own a small business," allowing them to showcase their work and connect with a wider audience.

Ultimately, the organizer stressed that the event's purpose extends beyond the presentations on stage. "We have become a platform or a bridge so that attendees and participants can exchange their ideas and create productive relationships," Hussein stated.

He also extended his deep appreciation to the event's sponsors, whose support was crucial to its success. "Meaning these sponsors who are here, including Kurdistan24, who have truly been a part of the success of our work, and without them, it would have been difficult for us to do the job."

The confluence of the Prime Minister's presence and his timely political message at an event celebrating the future served to create a powerful moment.

While innovators, entrepreneurs, and thinkers discussed 'The Next Wave' of technology and prosperity inside the hall, the leader of the Kurdistan Region stood on the sideline, urging the public to actively shape that very future through the democratic process, framing the act of voting as a direct investment in a more stable and prosperous nation.

The TEDx Nishtiman International Conference serves as a platform for renowned personalities, intellectuals, and experts from Kurdistan and beyond to share their life stories and expertise across various domains.

According to the event organizers of TEDx Nishtiman, the main difference between this year’s events from previous years is the collaboration of TEDx Nishtiman with the Jobs.krd platform that helps Kurdistan’s youth to seek for suitable job opportunities.

Notably, last year's seventh TEDx Nishtiman event, held on April 25, and the sixth TEDx Nishtiman event on March 4, 2023, witnessed the presence of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, further underscoring the government's steadfast commitment to fostering intellectual discourse and community engagement.