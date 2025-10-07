PM Barzani Opens New Modern English-System School in Erbil

One of 29 newly built schools inaugurated across the Kurdistan Region, featuring advanced science and innovation labs, English-based curriculum, and modern learning facilities under the KRG’s education reform program.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday inaugurated a new modern public school in Erbil, one of 29 newly constructed educational facilities across the region.

The initiative includes four kindergartens and 45 schools built under the government’s latest education infrastructure development program.

The new school, which operates under the English education system, serves students from grade one through grade nine and can accommodate up to 533 pupils.

Designed to foster creativity, innovation, and environmental awareness, the facility offers a modern and supportive environment that encourages both academic excellence and personal growth.

The school comprises 17 modern classrooms, fully equipped with contemporary learning tools and built to meet international educational standards.

It also includes four advanced laboratories, two dedicated to science, one to computer studies, and another to innovation — marking the first-ever “Innovation Lab” of its kind within the Kurdistan Region’s public education system.

The lab aims to nurture students’ talents and creativity in science and technology, preparing them for future challenges in an increasingly knowledge-based economy.

To promote physical and mental well-being, the school features sports and arts facilities, including a football field, indoor playground, chess room, music and art sections, and a well-stocked library rich with scientific and literary resources.

Additionally, a modern cafeteria and extensive green space provide a peaceful, healthy environment for students to study and relax.

The inauguration is part of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) broader strategy to modernize its public education sector, diversify learning systems, and align the region’s academic standards with international models.

Over the past few years, the KRG has prioritized investments in education infrastructure, introducing English-based curricula and digital learning tools to bridge the gap between local and global education systems.

Prime Minister Barzani’s cabinet has emphasized that education reform is central to building a knowledge-driven and innovation-oriented economy, aimed at preparing future generations to meet the demands of a rapidly changing labor market.

The government’s five-year development plan includes constructing hundreds of new schools, rehabilitating outdated facilities, and introducing specialized laboratories for science, technology, and entrepreneurship.

This approach also aligns with the KRG’s long-term Vision 2030 framework, which seeks to enhance human capital, empower youth through quality education, and create opportunities for sustainable growth beyond the oil sector.

By improving the quality of teaching, expanding English-based education, and integrating innovation at an early stage, the KRG aims to cultivate a new generation capable of driving economic diversification, attracting foreign investment, and strengthening the region’s global competitiveness.

As the new school opens its doors in Erbil, it stands not only as a model of modern education but also as a symbol of the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to empowering its youth through knowledge, creativity, and opportunity.