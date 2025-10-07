PM Barzani Reaffirms KRG’s Steadfast Support for Advancing Education: “The Country’s Future Is in Safe Hands”

The prime minister urged greater public–private cooperation in education and emphasized the government’s plan to integrate digital learning and modern teaching methods across Kurdistan’s schools.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday reiterated his government’s unwavering commitment to advancing education and modernizing the public school system, describing education as the foundation of the nation’s future.

“The country’s future is in safe hands,” he declared during the inauguration ceremony of a new public school in Erbil.

The newly opened school is part of a major government-led education initiative that includes the construction of 29 modern schools and kindergartens across the Kurdistan Region.

The facilities, built to high architectural and educational standards, are designed to enhance learning environments and better equip students for the future.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Barzani congratulated students and teachers, praising their dedication and perseverance in nurturing the new generation.

He emphasized that the development of such high-standard schools represents “a source of pride and a vital investment in the country’s future.”

Barzani also called on private investors and business leaders across the Kurdistan Region to partner with the Ministry of Education in building and renovating additional schools.

He noted that collaboration between the public and private sectors is key to improving educational infrastructure and ensuring that every child in the region has access to a quality learning environment.

The prime minister stressed that the KRG’s support for education extends beyond infrastructure, highlighting the government’s efforts to promote digitalization and modern learning systems.

“Our goal is not only to build new schools but to enhance the quality of teaching through digital education and e-learning,” he said.

He reaffirmed that through these initiatives, the standard of education in Kurdistan will continue to rise, adding that the government’s focus on both traditional and digital methods aims to create a knowledge-based society capable of innovation and long-term growth.

Expressing gratitude to the Ministry of Education and all teachers, Barzani commended their tireless work to improve the quality of learning across the region.

“What I saw today brings great joy,” he said. “Seeing our students and teachers so happy and motivated gives me confidence that the future of our nation is secure in capable hands.”

The inauguration marks another step in the KRG’s broader vision to modernize education, empower youth, and invest in human capital as part of its ongoing development agenda.

The government’s education reform plan continues to focus on expanding access to quality schools, upgrading curricula, and integrating technology into classrooms — ensuring that the next generation of Kurdish students is well-prepared to lead and innovate in a rapidly changing world.

Over the past few years, the KRG has prioritized investments in education infrastructure, introducing English-based curricula and digital learning tools to bridge the gap between local and global education systems.

Prime Minister Barzani’s cabinet has emphasized that education reform is central to building a knowledge-driven and innovation-oriented economy, aimed at preparing future generations to meet the demands of a rapidly changing labor market.

By improving the quality of teaching, expanding English-based education, and integrating innovation at an early stage, the KRG aims to cultivate a new generation capable of driving economic diversification, attracting foreign investment, and strengthening the region’s global competitiveness.