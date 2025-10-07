Hamas Says “Optimism Prevails” as Indirect Gaza Talks Make Progress with Israel

Hamas submits prisoner list as part of proposed truce, while international mediators work to implement a 20-point peace plan and end the Gaza conflict.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas representatives in Sharm El-Sheikh continued on Wednesday, with Hamas officials reporting a prevailing sense of “optimism” as parties work to finalize a framework for ending the Gaza conflict.

“The mediators are making great efforts to remove any obstacles to the implementation of the ceasefire, and a spirit of optimism prevails among all parties,” senior Hamas official Taher al-Nunu told AFP from Sharm El-Sheikh.

He confirmed that Hamas submitted a list of prisoners it seeks to release in the initial phase of a truce, in exchange for 47 Israeli hostages, both living and deceased, who were taken during the October 7, 2023 attack.

The discussions are centered on a 20-point plan proposed last month by US President Donald Trump, which has received positive responses from both sides.

The proposal includes a ceasefire, the release of hostages, the disarmament of armed groups, and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. On Wednesday, key international figures were scheduled to join the talks, including Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Turkey’s intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, Trump’s special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

President Trump expressed cautious optimism from Washington on Tuesday. “There’s a real chance that we could do something. I think there’s a possibility that we could have peace in the Middle East.

It’s something even beyond the Gaza situation. We want a release of the hostages immediately,” he said, adding that the United States would ensure compliance if a ceasefire is agreed upon.

Prisoner Exchange and Negotiation Details

A central component of the talks is the potential exchange of prisoners. Hamas has submitted a list of Palestinian detainees it seeks to see released. Among them is Marwan Barghouti, a senior Fatah figure serving multiple life sentences since 2004, who remains a prominent figure in Palestinian politics.

Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya stated that the group is seeking guarantees from the US and other sponsor countries to ensure that any ceasefire would be sustained.

Sources close to the negotiations said discussions also focused on initial Israeli troop withdrawal maps and mechanisms for coordinating the hostage-prisoner exchange.

Commemorations and Human Cost

The talks coincided with Israel marking the second anniversary of the October 7, 2023 attacks, which triggered the conflict. According to official Israeli figures compiled by AFP, 1,219 people were killed during the initial attacks, while 251 were taken hostage, of whom 47 remain in Gaza.

In Gaza, the health ministry reported at least 67,160 deaths since the start of Israel’s military campaign, figures considered credible by the United Nations. The data does not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

Global concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza has grown, with a UN-declared famine and widespread destruction impacting civilians. Protests calling for an immediate end to the conflict drew hundreds of thousands of participants worldwide last weekend, including demonstrations in Italy, Spain, Ireland, Britain, and the Netherlands.

In Gaza, residents spoke of fear and grief. “My dream is for the war to end now, not tomorrow,” said 21-year-old Abeer Abu Said, who lost seven family members in the conflict.

The talks in Egypt represent a cautious but significant step toward ending a war that has left thousands dead, displaced families, and deepened regional tensions, with the international community watching closely for a breakthrough.