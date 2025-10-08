Erdoğan Urges SDF to Honor Commitments as Syria Reaches Ceasefire with Kurdish Forces

Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye’s “patient, wise, and generous stance” should not be interpreted as weakness, emphasizing that all parties must respect agreements aimed at stabilizing Syria and integrating Kurdish-led forces into the state.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reiterated Türkiye’s call for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to uphold their commitments and contribute to Syria’s national unity, following a comprehensive ceasefire agreement reached between the SDF and Syrian authorities on October 7, 2025.

Speaking to reporters on his return flight from Azerbaijan, Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye’s “patient, wise, and generous stance” should not be interpreted as weakness, emphasizing that all parties must respect agreements aimed at stabilizing Syria and integrating Kurdish-led forces into the state.

“We, as Turks, Kurds, and Arabs, will build our future together just as we did ten centuries ago, relying on our shared history,” Erdoğan said.

The ceasefire followed deadly clashes in Aleppo’s Kurdish-majority neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh, which erupted late on October 6 and resulted in at least one security force member and one civilian killed, according to AFP.

Heavy weapons and explosive drones were reportedly used, while residents faced blocked entrances and mass displacement. SDF officials denied targeting government forces, accusing pro-Damascus factions of besieging Kurdish neighborhoods and advancing with tanks.

The truce emerged after a high-level meeting on Tuesday between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi, marking their first encounter since July.

The talks, which also included US envoy Tom Barrack and Admiral Brad Cooper, focused on implementing the March 10 agreement that seeks to integrate Kurdish civil and military institutions into the Syrian state and ensure representation of all Syrian communities.

As part of the broader political framework, discussions included the integration of the SDF and Asayish into the Syrian army to build an organized military structure protecting all Syrians, as well as constitutional amendments to reflect the country’s diversity and secure political inclusion for the Kurdish population.

The recent clashes highlight the persistent tensions between the new Syrian authorities, who took power last year after overthrowing Bashar al-Assad, and the Kurdish administration, which controls much of northern and northeastern Syria.

Kurdish leaders have repeatedly called for decentralization and criticized the temporary constitution for failing to include Kurdish-majority provinces in parliamentary representation.

Erdoğan’s statements underscore Türkiye’s ongoing concern about potential fragmentation in Syria and the importance of the SDF adhering to agreements that promote stability, national unity, and regional security.

Observers note that Ankara will continue closely monitoring the situation, emphasizing its mediating role, while preventing renewed hostilities along its southern border.

The ceasefire in Aleppo, if sustained, could pave the way for broader implementation of the March 10 integration deal and a more stable environment in northern and eastern Syria, where civilians have borne the brunt of ongoing conflict and displacement.