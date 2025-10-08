Masrour Barzani: A Strong KDP Means a Strong Kurdistan

"Without the KDP’s resilience, there would be no entity called the Kurdistan Region today,” KDP Deputy President Masrour Barzani.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Deputy President Masrour Barzani on Wednesday met with his party’s parliamentary candidates in Erbil ahead of Iraq’s upcoming elections, urging them to conduct their campaigns with integrity, respect for the law, and a spirit of civic responsibility.

Barzani called on the KDP candidates to “serve as a model of disciplined, lawful, and ethical campaigning,” emphasizing that “a strong party means a strong Kurdistan, and the rights of the Kurdistan people will remain protected.”

He reiterated that the KDP’s mission extends beyond the Kurdistan Region, saying, “The KDP not only defends the rights of the people of Kurdistan but also supports the rights of all components of Iraq.”

Barzani praised the steadfastness of KDP leadership and members in defending the constitutional and national rights of the Kurdish people, stating that without the party’s resilience, “there would be no entity called the Kurdistan Region today.”

“Many sides have tried to pressure us into compromising the rights of our people,” he said. “But under President Masoud Barzani’s leadership, the KDP has stood firm against all pressure and has never accepted surrender or backtracking on our national and constitutional rights.”

The KDP deputy president reaffirmed that Iraq must function as a federal state rather than a centralized one, and that the Kurdistan Region’s federal and constitutional status must be respected.

“Unfortunately, the constitution in Iraq has been largely sidelined, and the role of Kurds systematically diminished,” he warned.

Barzani stressed, “We will never accept the violation of our rights. All relations with Baghdad must be based on partnership, balance, and mutual respect.”

He also praised the KDP’s achievements in governance and development across Kurdistan, noting that its candidates can “proudly tell the people that we have kept our promises and delivered major projects, development, and progress for Kurdistan.”

Barzani concluded by calling for cooperation with the federal government to share the Kurdistan Region’s successful experiences in reconstruction, economic reform, banking modernization, and digital governance to improve public services across Iraq.

The meeting took place amid heightened political activity across Iraq as parties ramp up preparations for the November 11 parliamentary elections.

Tensions have recently surfaced between Erbil and Baghdad over budget allocations, oil exports, and the implementation of Article 140, making the upcoming vote crucial for determining the future balance of power between federal and regional authorities.

For the Kurdistan Region, the elections are widely viewed as a pivotal moment to reaffirm its constitutional status and strengthen unity among Kurdish factions after years of political fragmentation.

The KDP, as the largest Kurdish political force, seeks to consolidate its influence in Baghdad while defending the rights and autonomy of the Kurdistan Region within a federal Iraq.