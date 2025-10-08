PM Barzani, New German Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Ties and Regional Developments

Ambassador Krebber reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation and expressed his country’s continued support for the Kurdistan Region, particularly in areas of mutual interest.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Germany’s newly appointed Ambassador to Iraq, Daniel Krebber, on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Prime Minister Barzani congratulated Ambassador Krebber on his new role and wished him success, affirming the KRG’s full support for his mission to further strengthen relations between the Kurdistan Region and Germany.

Ambassador Krebber reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation and expressed his country’s continued support for the Kurdistan Region, particularly in areas of mutual interest.

Both sides discussed Germany’s ongoing support for the Peshmerga forces, the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections, and the broader political and security situation in Iraq and the wider region.

Germany has maintained a consulate general in Erbil since 2012, while the Kurdistan Region has had representation in Berlin since 1992. Numerous high-level meetings have occurred between the two parties, including a notable visit by President Masoud Barzani to Berlin in 2009, where he met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

In response to ISIS's advance into Northern Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the German government decided to provide military aid to the Peshmerga. The first shipment, which included non-lethal military equipment, was sent in August 2014. Shortly thereafter, in early September, Germany supplied lethal equipment and logistical support, including assault rifles, machine guns, pistols, anti-tank weapons, night-vision devices, and radios.

Germany's support for the Peshmerga was part of a broader effort to combat ISIS and stabilize the region. This assistance included training programs for Kurdish forces and further shipments of military equipment. The collaboration highlighted Germany's commitment to supporting allies in the fight against terrorism.