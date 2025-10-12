Dukan-Sulaimani 3 Water Project Officially Signed in Erbil

$423.89 Million Dukan-Sulaimani 3 Water Project Launched to Resolve Sulaimani’s Water Shortages

51 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Dukan-Sulaimani 3 water project has officially been launched in Erbil, marking a major step in the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) ongoing efforts to resolve water scarcity in Sulaimani and surrounding areas. The agreement for the $423.89 million project was signed on Sunday, in the presence of Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of the KRG, and Sasan Aouni, Minister of Municipalities and Tourism.

The signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism in Erbil, with the participation of the implementing party, HABIKA Company for General Contracting & General Trading Ltd.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Sasan Aouni expressed his happiness over the signing and congratulated the residents of Sulaimani, saying, “Today, we are implementing another major project of the KRG to serve citizens in the water sector for Sulaimani. This project, funded at $423.89 million from the ministry’s budget, provides a clear solution to the water shortage challenges in the city.”

Aouni noted that the Dukan-Sulaimani 3 project aligns with the strategic plan and steps of the KRG’s Ninth Cabinet under the guidance of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, emphasizing its importance in addressing the ongoing water scarcity issues in Sulaimani.

He added that the project was highlighted in September 2024 during the Council of Ministers’ discussions and received official approval from the Prime Minister in January 2025. The project’s funding was later increased to $423.89 million.

The Dukan-Sulaimani 3 project is a long-term and strategic initiative aimed at addressing potable water shortages in Sulaimani and the surrounding areas.

The project features a water intake station on the Little Zai River with a daily capacity of 480,000 cubic meters, of which phase one will deliver 240,000 cubic meters. It also includes two central treatment plants for purification and water quality enhancement, as well as two main transmission lines from Dukan to Sulaimani measuring 1,400 mm in diameter and extending over 112 kilometers.

An accompanying electricity network has been integrated to ensure reliable water delivery in accordance with the highest Iraqi and international standards.

Aouni also highlighted other major KRG water projects, including:

- Erbil Water Rapid Supply Project: $480 M, 95% completed.

- Goptepe-Chamchamal Project: 114 B IQD, 20% completed.

- Qushtapa Water Project: 222 B IQD, supplying over 70 villages, 90% completed.

- Bardarash Water Project: 428 B IQD, geotechnical works underway.

- Khabat Water Project: 195 B IQD, implementation is ongoing.

- Qandil Water Project: approved for expansion.

- Barzan 51-Village Water Project: 138 B IQD, 90% completed, expected by early 2026.

- Akre Water Project: 108 B IQD, 60% completed, expected by the end of 2026.

- Darbandikhan Water Project: $20 M, 55% completed, Completion expected in one year.

- Darband Rania Water Project: $28 M, 80% completed, completion expected in 10 months.

- Erbil Floodwater Solution, Phase 1: $200 M, funded by Japanese loans.

- Qursi Floodwater Solution, Phase 2: $579 M, with approval secured for implementation.

Minister Aouni emphasized that the Dukan-Sulaimani 3 project, like other major KRG water initiatives, is part of a broader strategy to strengthen urban water infrastructure and address chronic water shortages.

The project will play a critical role in supplying clean water to Sulaimani and nearby towns, ensuring high-quality delivery according to international standards and the strategic priorities set by the KRG.

The signing of the agreement represents the KRG’s continued commitment to strategic investment in public services and infrastructure, aiming to improve living conditions for citizens and strengthen sustainable development across the Kurdistan Region.

By linking water extraction from Dukan Dam to a modern distribution network, the project is expected to enhance water efficiency, reduce losses, and ensure equitable distribution across the city.

The project also highlights the KRG’s capacity to plan and execute large-scale infrastructure programs in partnership with private companies, reflecting a trend of professionalized public administration in the region.

Under Barzani’s leadership, the KRG has prioritized investments in critical services, including water, electricity, and transportation, to improve the quality of life for its residents and strengthen regional stability.

Infrastructure projects such as this one also serve to create jobs, attract private sector investment, and support long-term economic growth in Sulaimani and the surrounding areas.