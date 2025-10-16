Trump Confirms CIA Covert Operations in Venezuela, Weighs Military Strikes on Land

Maduro denounces “CIA-orchestrated coup” as tensions escalate across the Caribbean

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — US President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he had authorized the CIA to carry out covert operations in Venezuela, marking a major escalation in Washington’s standoff with President Nicolás Maduro’s government. He also revealed that he was considering expanding military operations against alleged Venezuelan drug cartels to land targets after a series of deadly naval strikes in the Caribbean.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump declined to detail a New York Times report claiming he had secretly approved the CIA’s covert actions but acknowledged his authorization “for two reasons really,” accusing Maduro of leading a “narco-terrorist regime” and releasing prisoners into the United States.

When asked if he had given the CIA authority to “take out” Maduro, Trump dismissed the question as “ridiculous” but refused to deny it directly.

The announcement triggered an immediate backlash from Caracas, where Maduro accused Washington of orchestrating a “CIA-led coup d’état” and ordered large-scale military exercises across Venezuela’s coastal and border regions.

“No to war in the Caribbean... No to regime change... No to coups d’état orchestrated by the CIA,” Maduro declared during a televised address.

Tensions have intensified following a string of US strikes on what Washington calls “drug-smuggling boats” in Caribbean waters, which have reportedly killed at least 27 people. Two of the victims may have been citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, according to local officials.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has urged the United Nations to launch a “criminal process” against Trump, claiming Colombian nationals were also killed.

International law experts have questioned the legality of the US operations, noting that using lethal force in international waters against unverified suspects may violate maritime and humanitarian law.

The latest confrontation comes amid a significant US naval buildup in the Caribbean, which Washington insists is part of an anti-narcotics campaign but which many in Latin America view as a pretext for regime change.

Maduro has mobilized military units, police forces, and civilian militias to “defend the nation’s mountains, coasts, schools, hospitals, factories, and markets,” according to a message he posted on Telegram.

Washington’s pressure campaign against Maduro has intensified in recent months. The US Justice Department recently doubled its reward for information leading to Maduro’s capture to $50 million, while Trump has repeatedly labeled him “illegitimate” following last year’s disputed election.

Adding to Maduro’s isolation, US-backed opposition leader María Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last week for leading nonviolent resistance against his 12-year rule — dedicating the honor to Trump, who had earlier nominated himself for the same award.

The unfolding developments have further deepened regional divisions, with many military experts and other observers warning that US-Venezuela tensions are approaching their most dangerous point in years, raising fears of a broader confrontation in the Caribbean.