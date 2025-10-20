KDP VP Masrour Barzani: Those Who Tried to Weaken Kurdistan ‘Failed—and Will Fail Again’

KDP's Vice President Masrour Barzani rallies voters, framing the election as a defense of constitutional rights against Baghdad and internal foes, and touts his government's service projects as proof of resilience.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a powerful and wide-ranging address that fused historical resilience with a forward-looking vision of development, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Vice President Masrour Barzani on Monday issued a rousing call to action, framing the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections as a pivotal and non-negotiable battle to defend the constitutional rights of the people of Kurdistan in Baghdad.

Speaking before a massive and enthusiastic crowd of supporters in Erbil, KDP VP Barzani declared that the era of relying on others to safeguard Kurdish interests was over, vowing that the KDP would lead a strong and assertive delegation to the federal capital to counter systemic violations of the constitution, challenge a slide towards centralized dictatorship, and demand the rights not only of the Kurdistan Region but of all marginalized citizens across Iraq.

The speech, delivered as a centerpiece of the KDP's election campaign for list number 275, was both a fierce defense of his government's record in the face of internal and external pressures and a comprehensive indictment of the political forces in Baghdad and within the Kurdistan Region that he accused of actively working to obstruct progress and undermine the region's constitutional entity.

Weaving together themes of national dignity, economic self-reliance, and unwavering democratic principles, KDP VP Barzani sought to mobilize the party's base for what he described as another "great victory," a victory he argued was essential to making friends happy and sending an unequivocal message to foes that "there is no force that can think of occupying Kurdistan as long as the Party is here."

A Vote for Constitutional Defense

At the outset of his address, KDP VP Barzani immediately established the profound stakes of the upcoming sixth round of Iraqi parliamentary elections, elevating them beyond a routine political contest to a critical mission of national defense.

"These elections are as important to us as any other election," he began. "Because this time, we want to defend, at the level of Iraq, the constitutional rights of all the people of Iraq, and especially the people of all the inhabitants of the Kurdistan Region."

He cast the KDP candidates not merely as politicians seeking office, but as emissaries tasked with a sacred duty. "This time, this election is so that your candidates will go to Baghdad, and there, they will defend the implementation of all our constitutional rights," he declared.

This mission, he argued, requires a massive and active mobilization of the electorate.

"Therefore, it is very, very important that we all participate actively in this election, that we all go to the ballot boxes," he urged the crowd. "We must encourage ourselves, our relatives, and our friends and acquaintances. This time, let us go and show our friends and foes what the strength of the Party is, not just in the Kurdistan Region but in all of Iraq."

KDP VP Barzani asserted the KDP's dominant position, stating that while it is "without a doubt, the largest and strongest party at the level of Kurdistan," the goal now is to "prove that at the level of Iraq as well, the Party is the strongest political party today."

The Echoes of Pirde: A Modern Battle of Wills

In a powerful and resonant historical parallel, KDP VP Barzani linked the upcoming electoral struggle to one of the most significant moments of Kurdish resilience in recent history: the epic of Pirde.

"On this occasion, I want to congratulate all patriots, the heroic Peshmerga, and you, the honorable and beloved, on the 20th of October. Today is the day of the epic of Pirde, congratulations to you all," he said, invoking the anniversary of the 2017 battle where Peshmerga forces successfully repelled an advance by Iraqi forces and allied militias following the events of Oct.16th.

He framed that day not just as a military victory, but as a triumph of national will.

"Today is the anniversary of commemorating our national will, of how the decision of resilience, the decision to defend the rights and dignity of the Kurdistan Region and the people of Kurdistan, triumphed against traitors and occupiers," he stated.

He then drew a direct line from the bravery of the Peshmerga on the battlefield to the civic duty of the voter at the ballot box.

"Just as on that day, with the spirit of a brave Peshmerga, we all stood with our sisters and brothers, we stood with our heroic Peshmerga," he rallied. "Today, it must be so again; this time with our votes, we must stand with these sisters and brothers so that we can win that battle and defend our rights in Baghdad."

A Reckoning with Broken Promises

A significant portion of KDP VP Barzani's speech was dedicated to a sharp critique of the political forces in Baghdad and, implicitly, other Kurdish parties, whom he accused of failing to uphold the Iraqi constitution and defend the rights of the Kurdistan Region.

He recounted the Kurdish leadership's role in the creation of the post-2003 Iraqi state, stating, "We participated in the writing of the constitution and we believed that every article of the constitution would be implemented as it is. But unfortunately, the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region were violated."

He expressed deep disappointment with those he had considered allies.

"Many of those sides that we thought would support us, would help us, would be our allies, did not defend the rights of the people of Kurdistan in any way," he lamented. His criticism extended to other Kurdish representatives in Baghdad, asserting that "apart from the Party, no other side defended your rights as was necessary."

This history of betrayal, he argued, has forged a new resolve.

"Therefore, this time it is necessary, it is necessary for us to go to Baghdad. This time we will not leave it to anyone else. This time we ourselves will go to defend our own rights," he declared to thunderous applause. "This time we ourselves will go there and we will not allow anyone to look at the citizens of Kurdistan as second-class citizens. We will be true partners in this country."

He drew a firm line against subordination, a theme that has been a cornerstone of the KDP's political philosophy for generations. "We have never accepted being followers, and from now on, we will never accept being followers. We will not accept someone else making decisions in our place. This time we ourselves will decide our own destiny," he vowed.

Internal Obstruction and the KDP's Central Role

KDP VP Barzani also addressed the challenges his government has faced from within the Kurdistan Region, accusing unnamed political rivals of actively working to sabotage the KRG's success for partisan gain.

"In order not to let the Party succeed, there were sides that did not care if Kurdistan was harmed, just so the Party would fail," he contended. He listed their tactics, including withdrawing from the government, obstructing projects, and forming alliances with external forces "just to block the Party," even if it meant violating the rights of Kurdistan.

In the face of these internal and external pressures, he argued, the KDP has become inextricably linked with the fate of Kurdistan itself, a point he said is recognized by all observers.

"Friend and foe when they look at Kurdistan, they look at the Party," he asserted. "They know that if the Party succeeds, Kurdistan succeeds. If, God forbid, the Party fails, they think they can make Kurdistan fail. This is the greatest evidence, the greatest honor for every Party member that now the name of being a Party member and being a Kurdistani are synonymous."

He credited the loyalty of the party's supporters as the "backbone" that thwarted these schemes.

A Revolution in Services as a Response to Pressure

Pivoting from political critique to a detailed defense of his administration's record, KDP VP Barzani framed the KRG's extensive infrastructure and service projects as a direct and defiant response to the multifaceted pressures exerted by Baghdad.

He recounted the federal government's campaign to "shrink the entity of the Kurdistan Region," which included dissolving the parliament, issuing hostile court rulings, stopping oil exports, and cutting the budget and salaries.

"We responded with projects, we responded with achievements," he declared. He then launched into a comprehensive list of his government's accomplishments, beginning with the ambitious "Runaki" project to provide 24-hour national electricity.

"Thank God, now the centers of our major cities have 24-hour national electricity, and in the year 2026, all of Kurdistan will have 24-hour electricity," he announced, highlighting its benefits in cleaning the environment and reducing expenses for citizens.

He detailed the government's strategic water projects, including the construction of dams and ponds to combat drought and the completion of the largest rapid water delivery project in all of Iraq in Erbil, with similar projects planned for other cities.

He spoke of a "revolution in the construction of roads," referencing the numerous dual-carriageway projects that have decreased traffic accidents and connected the region.

KDP VP Barzani also hailed the success of the "MyAccount" project, a digital banking initiative designed to give every employee their own bank account and receive their salary directly, a project he said succeeded despite "all the opposition we faced."

He touted improvements in the healthcare sector, including reforms that have ensured the quality of medicine and elevated Kurdistan's hospitals to a level where they attract patients from across the region. He also praised advancements in education, noting that "Kurdistan is one of the most advanced places in the Middle East in terms of electronic and online education."

This record of achievement, he argued, stands in stark contrast to the conditions in the rest of Iraq. He challenged the narrative that Kurdistan was draining Iraq's resources, noting that the KRG received only a fraction of its entitled budget.

"So that money that you did not send to us, why did you not spend it in those places?" he asked, addressing the authorities in Baghdad. "What we saw was ruins. The people are deprived of all those services... No schools, no drinking water, no roads, no services."

He pledged that this time, KDP representatives would go to Baghdad not only to defend Kurdistan's rights but to "fight for the rights of every single individual in Iraq as well."

A Vision for a Golden Era

Looking to the future, KDP VP Barzani painted a picture of a "golden era" for Kurdistan, a future he said was achievable if the region's constitutional rights are secured and its strength in Baghdad is assured.

It is a vision where young people no longer need to look abroad for opportunities, where doctors return from overseas to work in modern hospitals, and where farmers, supported by the government, see their produce exported to the world.

"We have great dreams for our youth. We have big programs to help every person in this country who wants to work, who wants to develop, who wants to innovate, who wants to succeed," he said. This vision, he insisted, is a direct counter to those forces that "want to create hopelessness."

He concluded with a final, powerful appeal to the diverse base of the KDP, calling on students, youth, women, and all loyalists to recognize their own power.

"You are the strength, will, faith, courage, and ability of this nation, and with you, together, we can make every one of our dreams a reality," he declared. "The vote is waiting for your vote, we are waiting for the success of these sisters and brothers, we are waiting for the greatest victory for the Kurdistan Democratic Party."