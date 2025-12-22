Pegasus Airlines Set to Commence Istanbul-Sulaimani Flights Following Lifting of Turkish Ban

Pegasus Airlines resumes flights to Sulaimani on Dec. 27 with three weekly trips, following the lifting of Türkiye's 2.5-year ban and boosting regional trade and tourism.

48 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines is scheduled to initiate direct flight operations between Istanbul and Sulaimani later this week, airport officials announced on Monday. The move marks a significant expansion of commercial air traffic between Türkiye and the Kurdistan Region following the removal of a long-standing flight ban that had severed direct aerial links for more than two years.

In a formal statement released on Monday, December 22, 2025, the Relations and Media Section of Sulaimani International Airport confirmed that the administrative and logistical preparations for the new route have been finalized.

According to the airport authorities, the decision was made after the facility received the official flight schedule from Pegasus Airlines, outlining the carrier’s operational plans for the route.

The inaugural flight under this new schedule is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025.

Airport officials indicated that the service will operate on a frequency of three flights per week, establishing a regular connection between the Turkish commercial hub and the second-largest city in the Kurdistan Region.

The establishment of this route represents the latest step in the normalization of travel following a period of diplomatic and logistical disruption.

The resumption of services by Pegasus Airlines comes approximately two months after Turkish authorities formally lifted a flight ban on Sulaimani International Airport.

That restriction, which was rescinded in Oct. 2025, had been in place since April 2023. For a duration of two and a half years, the suspension of flights had halted direct air travel between the airport and Turkish destinations, effectively isolating the hub from one of its most critical regional connections.

The lifting of the ban in October has precipitated a rapid return of Turkish carriers to the market.

The announcement regarding Pegasus Airlines follows similar moves by other operators, most notably the national flag carrier, Turkish Airlines. The return of these major carriers has been cited by officials as a pivotal development in restoring the full operational capacity of the airport and re-linking the region with international networks.

According to the statement released by the airport, the return of Turkish carriers, including Turkish Airlines and now Pegasus, has already begun to yield tangible benefits.

Officials noted that the resumption of these routes has "revived trade and tourism movement" between the Kurdistan Region and Türkiye. The restoration of direct air links is viewed as a critical enabler for cross-border commerce, allowing for the efficient movement of people and goods that had been complicated by the flight suspension.

Observers monitoring the economic landscape of the region believe that the re-entry of Pegasus Airlines into the market will further amplify these positive trends.

The prevailing consensus among analysts, as reflected in the airport's statement, is that the resumption of flights—especially those operated by Turkish airlines—will have a "positive impact on the region's economy."

The economic implications extend to the ease of doing business.

The restoration of the Istanbul route is expected to provide "greater facilitation for citizens and businessmen," offering a direct corridor for commercial exchange that does not require circuitous travel through other hubs. This direct connectivity is essential for maintaining the robust trade relationship that exists between the two neighbors.

Furthermore, the strategic importance of Sulaimani International Airport extends beyond bilateral ties with Türkiye. The statement highlighted the airport’s role as an "important gateway for travel to Europe and other countries."

Istanbul serves as a major global transit hub; consequently, the connection provided by Pegasus Airlines is expected to significantly enhance the ability of travelers from Sulaimani to access European destinations and wider international markets.

The timeline of events—from the imposition of the ban in April 2023 to its lifting in October 2025, and now the expansion of services in December 2025—illustrates a phased recovery of the region’s aviation sector.

The addition of three weekly flights by Pegasus Airlines serves as a marker of stability and a return to regular commercial operations.

As preparations continue for the December 27 launch, the focus at Sulaimani International Airport remains on accommodating the renewed influx of traffic and capitalizing on the economic opportunities presented by the reopened airspace.

The resumption of these flights signals the closure of a chapter of isolation and the reopening of vital economic and transit arteries for the Kurdistan Region.