U.S., Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye Review Gaza Ceasefire, Push Preparations for Phase Two

Witkoff says talks in Miami focused on governance, reconstruction, and implementation of the President’s 20-point peace plan.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Representatives of the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye met in Miami to assess the implementation of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire and advance preparations for the second phase, according to a statement posted Saturday by the Office of the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Peace Missions, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The statement said the first phase of the ceasefire has produced tangible results, including expanded humanitarian assistance, the return of hostage bodies, partial military withdrawals, and a reduction in hostilities across Gaza.

Discussions on the second phase centered on establishing a governing framework for Gaza under a unified Gazan authority capable of protecting civilians and maintaining public order.

The four parties stressed that effective governance is essential to stabilizing the territory and preventing a relapse into widespread violence.

The meeting also addressed broader regional integration measures, including trade facilitation, infrastructure development, and cooperation on energy, water, and other shared resources.

According to the statement, these initiatives were described as critical to Gaza’s recovery, regional stability, and long-term prosperity.

In this context, the participants expressed support for the near-term establishment and operationalization of a “Board of Peace” as a transitional administration overseeing civilian governance, security arrangements, and reconstruction efforts.

The statement said the group reviewed next steps in the phased implementation of the Comprehensive Peace Plan for Gaza, underscoring the need for proper sequencing, close coordination, and effective monitoring in partnership with local Gazan institutions and international actors.

The four parties reaffirmed their “full commitment” to the entirety of the U.S. president’s 20-point peace plan, calling on all sides to meet their obligations, exercise restraint, and cooperate with agreed monitoring mechanisms.

Further consultations are expected in the coming weeks to advance the implementation of phase two.

The talks come amid continued diplomatic efforts to operationalize the ceasefire framework. Under the deal’s terms, Israel is expected to withdraw from its positions in Gaza, an interim authority is to govern the territory in place of Hamas, and an international stabilization force is to be deployed.

On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington hoped countries would contribute troops to the proposed stabilization force. He also stressed the need to disarm Hamas, warning that the entire process could unravel if the group retains its weapons.

The Miami meeting underscores sustained international engagement aimed at translating the ceasefire into a broader political and security arrangement, as negotiators seek to move from immediate de-escalation toward longer-term governance and reconstruction in Gaza.