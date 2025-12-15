Flights Suspended at Erbil International Airport Due to Dense Fog

Ahmed Hoshyar, General Director of Erbil International Airport, told Kurdistan24 that operations were halted to ensure passenger safety, adding that it remains unclear when flights will resume.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — All flights at Erbil International Airport were suspended on Monday as dense fog significantly reduced visibility, airport officials confirmed.

Ahmed Hoshyar, General Director of Erbil International Airport, told Kurdistan24 that operations were halted to ensure passenger safety, adding that it remains unclear when flights will resume.

The General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology of the Kurdistan Region said the fog is expected to persist until around 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Weather conditions are forecast to worsen overnight, with visibility in some areas expected to drop to one kilometer and potentially to less than 100 meters.

As of Monday evening, visibility in Erbil had fallen to about 100 meters, while Duhok reported clearer conditions with visibility reaching approximately seven kilometers.

Seasonal fog is a recurring phenomenon in the Kurdistan Region during the winter months, often affecting air and road transportation, particularly in the early morning and nighttime hours. Aviation authorities routinely suspend or delay flights during periods of poor visibility in line with international safety standards to prevent accidents.

Passengers have been advised to stay in contact with airlines for updates on flight schedules as weather conditions continue to be monitored.