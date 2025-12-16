SDF Says Two Fighters Wounded by Suicide Drone While Aiding Civilians in Eastern Aleppo

The SDF condemned the targeting of medical evacuation teams and aid points, describing it as a “dangerous escalation” and a clear violation of international laws and norms.

26 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Tuesday that two of its fighters were injured in a suicide drone attack while carrying out humanitarian operations near Deir Hafir in eastern Aleppo province.

In a statement released by its Media Center, the SDF said the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), described as belonging to factions affiliated with the Damascus government, exploded as the fighters were evacuating civilians and providing medical assistance to people wounded by shelling in nearby villages and populated areas.

The SDF condemned the targeting of medical evacuation teams and aid points, describing it as a “dangerous escalation” and a clear violation of international laws and norms. The group said the Damascus government bears full responsibility for the incident and for any resulting threats to civilian lives and regional security.

Despite the attack, the SDF said it remains committed to protecting civilians and continuing humanitarian assistance, while reserving what it described as its legitimate right to take necessary measures to defend its forces and areas.

Earlier, the SDF announced that factions affiliated with the Damascus government are shelling the villages of Haj Hussein and Sheikh Mahshi, as well as Syriatel Hill near Tishrin Dam.

“This constitutes a dangerous escalation, for which the Damascus government bears full responsibility, as it poses a direct threat to the security of the area, the lives of civilians, and vital infrastructure," the SDF added.